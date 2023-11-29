Fresh call for action over eyesore Kirriemuir hotel

There has been a fresh call for action to bring an eyesore Kirriemuir town centre building back into use.

Hooks Hotel in the heart of the town has been closed for years.

And it has been boarded up since 2017 after Angus Council took direct action to make it safe.

The hotel’s owner, Fife businessman John Cape, was ordered by a court to reimburse the council almost £9,000.

But the money has never been paid.

Fire-raising fears

Concerns are mounting that the old building could become a magnet for vermin or local youths.

One local councillor who previously branded it a “rotten tooth on the face of Kirrie” says it is time something was done with it.

Ronnie Proctor said: “This has been going on for far too long now.

“And the longer it sits like this the more chance there is of something going wrong.”

A spate of fires in large empty buildings in other parts of Tayside and Fife have heightened his worries for Hooks.

“This is a big property in the middle of the town which is an attraction to some people – and fire-raising seems to be on the go at the moment,” he said.

“It’s boarded up but if folk want to get in they will.

“I would hate to see anything like that happen.

“There are people and businesses on either side of this building and it could be a disaster.

“What we really need to see is something positive happen here.

“All I can do is repeat the plea I made to the owner when we had to take direct action – do the decent thing for Kirriemuir.”

Kirriemuir Community Council has also raised rodent and vandalism concerns.

Developer Mr Cape said: “There have been no reports to me about vermin as Angus Council contact me if vandalism has occurred and this is always promptly dealt with by me.”

He made no comment on the outstanding bill for direct action or any plans for the property.

Troubled history

Mr Cape bought Hooks in 2015.

He hoped to transform it with the help of money from a Kirriemuir town centre regeneration fund.

The businessman wanted to put a shop and flat into the Hooks building. Two cottages at the rear were to be converted and other flats built.

But his plans fell through and he found himself at loggerheads with Angus Council over the state of the building.

There were also fears about public safety from loose roofing material.

It led the council to take direct action to tidy it up and make the roof secure.

The council confirmed the sum of almost £9,000 for the work is still outstanding.