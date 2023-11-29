Fresh call for action over eyesore Kirriemuir hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fresh call for action over eyesore Kirriemuir hotel

Hooks Hotel in the centre of Kirriemuir has been boarded up since Angus Council took direct action in 2017 to make it safe.

By Graham Brown
Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor has renewed a call for action to reinvigorate the Hooks Hotel building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor has renewed a call for action to reinvigorate the Hooks Hotel building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There has been a fresh call for action to bring an eyesore Kirriemuir town centre building back into use.

Hooks Hotel in the heart of the town has been closed for years.

And it has been boarded up since 2017 after Angus Council took direct action to make it safe.

Hooks Hotel Kirriemuir
Run-down Hooks Hotel was closed some years ago. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson

The hotel’s owner, Fife businessman John Cape, was ordered by a court to reimburse the council almost £9,000.

But the money has never been paid.

Fire-raising fears

Concerns are mounting that the old building could become a magnet for vermin or local youths.

One local councillor who previously branded it a “rotten tooth on the face of Kirrie” says it is time something was done with it.

Ronnie Proctor said: “This has been going on for far too long now.

“And the longer it sits like this the more chance there is of something going wrong.”

A spate of fires in large empty buildings in other parts of Tayside and Fife have heightened his worries for Hooks.

“This is a big property in the middle of the town which is an attraction to some people – and fire-raising seems to be on the go at the moment,” he said.

“It’s boarded up but if folk want to get in they will.

Ronnie Proctor at Hooks Hotel.
Kirrie councillor Ronnie Proctor outside the former Hooks Hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I would hate to see anything like that happen.

“There are people and businesses on either side of this building and it could be a disaster.

“What we really need to see is something positive happen here.

“All I can do is repeat the plea I made to the owner when we had to take direct action – do the decent thing for Kirriemuir.”

Kirriemuir Community Council has also raised rodent and vandalism concerns.

Developer Mr Cape said: “There have been no reports to me about vermin as Angus Council contact me if vandalism has occurred and this is always promptly dealt with by me.”

He made no comment on the outstanding bill for direct action or any plans for the property.

Troubled history

Mr Cape bought Hooks in 2015.

He hoped to transform it with the help of money from a Kirriemuir town centre regeneration fund.

The businessman wanted to put a shop and flat into the Hooks building. Two cottages at the rear were to be converted and other flats built.

Hooks Hotel Kirriemuir
Artwork was put on the boarded up windows of the former Hooks Hotel Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But his plans fell through and he found himself at loggerheads with Angus Council over the state of the building.

There were also fears about public safety from loose roofing material.
It led the council to take direct action to tidy it up and make the roof secure.

The council confirmed the sum of almost £9,000 for the work is still outstanding.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Domino's could be moving in to an empty shop on the corner of High Street and Station Road. Image: Google
Carnoustie Domino's planning bid lodged
Vandals target Montrose Christmas tree for sixth consecutive year
Montrose Christmas tree vandalised for SIXTH year running as police hunt early morning yobs
Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B against Fraserburgh last year. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park
yellow warning for snow
Warning for snow and ice in parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife
The A90 northbound near Brechin
Disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 near Brechin
Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport celebrate their 2017 win. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife's lottery winners: How much they scooped and how they spent new…
Large numbers of dogs are being treated by vets for parvovirus. Image: Shutterstock
Parvovirus outbreak among Tayside dogs worsens as vet reveals worst-affected areas
Arriving in style! Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as Carnoustie lights up for Christmas
Kings Cross and Arbroath Royal Infirmary.
NHS Tayside insists hospital drinking water is safe after legionella found at Dundee and…
Northern Lights
Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife

Conversation