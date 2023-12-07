Portcullis rises again as favourite Arbroath pub set to re-open this week

Arbroath is about to celebrate the re-opening of the popular Portcullis ten months after the sudden closure of the town pub.

Local pals Shaun Parkinson, John Hughes and Ryan Smith have taken over the tenancy of the Conon Terrace hostelry.

The Porty was a town favourite for more than 60 years before the doors were shut in February.

It is now set to welcome drinkers again from Friday.

The pub, which includes a restaurant and function room, is owned by national hospitality chain Admiral Taverns.

It is delighted the trio responded to a call to take on the business.

Work on the premises has included new bar seating and pool tables in the refurbished games room.

The large lounge is being re-floored due to some flood damage but the rest of the premises will welcome its first customers this week.

Dundee musician Pete Smith is booked to play there on Saturday night.

Pub team hopes

John Hughes said the they were looking forward to seeing it become a magnet for locals again.

“It’s been a popular pub and an asset to Arbroath,” he said.

“We would be happy to accommodate any locals or groups requiring space for functions so please get in touch.”

And the new mine hosts hope to re-establish the Porty’s darts, pool and football teams to play in local leagues.

There was shock locally when the pub suddenly closed after six years in the hands of a local couple.

They blamed the decision on rocketing costs which have forced a number of hospitality businesses to call time.

Admiral launched a search for new tenants to take on the Angus venue, part of their Courier country portfolio among 1,600 outlets nationwide.