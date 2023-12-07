Portcullis rises again as favourite Arbroath pub set to re-open this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Portcullis rises again as favourite Arbroath pub set to re-open this week

Three local pals have taken on Arbroath's popular Portcullis Bar which has been closed since February.

By Graham Brown
Shaun Parkinson, John Hughes and Ryan Smith have taken on the Portcullis in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Shaun Parkinson, John Hughes and Ryan Smith have taken on the Portcullis in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Arbroath is about to celebrate the re-opening of the popular Portcullis ten months after the sudden closure of the town pub.

Local pals Shaun Parkinson, John Hughes and Ryan Smith have taken over the tenancy of the Conon Terrace hostelry.

The Porty was a town favourite for more than 60 years before the doors were shut in February.

It is now set to welcome drinkers again from Friday.

Portcullis Bar Arbroath
The Portcullis in Arbroath has been closed since late February. Image: Admiral Taverns

The pub, which includes a restaurant and function room, is owned by national hospitality chain Admiral Taverns.

It is delighted the trio responded to a call to take on the business.

Work on the premises has included new bar seating and pool tables in the refurbished games room.

The large lounge is being re-floored due to some flood damage but the rest of the premises will welcome its first customers this week.

Dundee musician Pete Smith is booked to play there on Saturday night.

Pub team hopes

John Hughes said the they were looking forward to seeing it become a magnet for locals again.

“It’s been a popular pub and an asset to Arbroath,” he said.

“We would be happy to accommodate any locals or groups requiring space for functions so please get in touch.”

And the new mine hosts hope to re-establish the Porty’s darts, pool and football teams to play in local leagues.

Portcullis pub in Arbroath
New pool tables in the Porty’s games room. Image: Wallace Ferrier

There was shock locally when the pub suddenly closed after six years in the hands of a local couple.

They blamed the decision on rocketing costs which have forced a number of hospitality businesses to call time.

Admiral launched a search for new tenants to take on the Angus venue, part of their Courier country portfolio among 1,600 outlets nationwide.

