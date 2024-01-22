Survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig says public eye has taken its toll on victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig says public eye has taken its toll on victims

Jennifer McCann and Hannah McLaughlan appeared before MSPs last Wednesday to discuss changes to how sex crimes should be handled by justice system.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Jennifer McCann, Hannah McLaughlan and Hannah Reid at Holyrood last November. Image: Instagram/safespace4
One of the survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig says the publicity surrounding the case has taken its toll on her and the other victims.

Four of the women attacked by Doig – serving a nine-and-a-half year sentence – waived their anonymity last year to break their silence in an interview with The Courier.

On Wednesday, Jennifer McCann, 23, and Hannah McLaughlan, 25, appeared before MSPs to discuss changes to how sex crimes should be handled by justice system.

Jennifer McCann discusses Scottish Parliament appearance
Jennifer McCann speaking in Holyrood. Image: Scottish Parliament

Jennifer read out the testimony of Hannah Reid, 24, who was also raped by Doig and testified against him in court.

She says it was a privilege for the trio to have their stories told at Holyrood.

Taking a step back

But Jennifer – who first met Doig in 2018 at Dundee & Angus College as a 17-year-old – admits the group need to take a break and get their lives back.

She told us: “We were privileged to speak in parliament and to give evidence on the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

“However, this has gone on since 2020.

“We are very happy that we have been able to give our thoughts on proposals to provide legal advice to complainants in sex offence cases.

Logan Doig Angus Rapist
Rapist Logan Doig was jailed last year. Image: Police Scotland

“But we now need to take a break and take a step back.”

She added: “It has all been very full-on but we are done with parliament for now.

“It has taken a heavy toll on all of us – there are other things we would rather be doing.

“We were more than happy to take leave to appear at the Scottish Parliament to present our thoughts.

“Our appearance on Wednesday benefits us no way in any shape or form but it was important we did it for others.

“We are just doing what we can do.”

Rapist’s lack of remorse

Jennifer, Hannah McLaughlan, from Fife, and Hannah Reid, from Forfar, were among five different women attacked by Doig between 2015 and 2020.

He was jailed for nine-and-a-half years at Glasgow High Court last July.

The court heard how he blamed his victims and refused to take responsibility for his crimes, which took place at locations in Forfar, Kirriemuir and a property in Dundee.

Judge Lord Clark stated he gave Doig a shorter sentence than one that would have been handed to an older offender due to sentencing guidelines on young people.

Serial rapist Logan Doig.

He said: “It is clear from your background report that you do not accept that you committed any sexual offence.

“You blamed the women and said they made false allegations.”

He added: “You lack of remorse or empathy for your victims – I say you present a level of risk to the safety of women which makes an extended sentence necessary for the safety of the public.”

