Survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig says public eye has taken its toll on victims

One of the survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig says the publicity surrounding the case has taken its toll on her and the other victims.

Four of the women attacked by Doig – serving a nine-and-a-half year sentence – waived their anonymity last year to break their silence in an interview with The Courier.

On Wednesday, Jennifer McCann, 23, and Hannah McLaughlan, 25, appeared before MSPs to discuss changes to how sex crimes should be handled by justice system.

Jennifer read out the testimony of Hannah Reid, 24, who was also raped by Doig and testified against him in court.

She says it was a privilege for the trio to have their stories told at Holyrood.

Taking a step back

But Jennifer – who first met Doig in 2018 at Dundee & Angus College as a 17-year-old – admits the group need to take a break and get their lives back.

She told us: “We were privileged to speak in parliament and to give evidence on the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

“However, this has gone on since 2020.

“We are very happy that we have been able to give our thoughts on proposals to provide legal advice to complainants in sex offence cases.

“But we now need to take a break and take a step back.”

She added: “It has all been very full-on but we are done with parliament for now.

“It has taken a heavy toll on all of us – there are other things we would rather be doing.

“We were more than happy to take leave to appear at the Scottish Parliament to present our thoughts.

“Our appearance on Wednesday benefits us no way in any shape or form but it was important we did it for others.

“We are just doing what we can do.”

Rapist’s lack of remorse

Jennifer, Hannah McLaughlan, from Fife, and Hannah Reid, from Forfar, were among five different women attacked by Doig between 2015 and 2020.

He was jailed for nine-and-a-half years at Glasgow High Court last July.

The court heard how he blamed his victims and refused to take responsibility for his crimes, which took place at locations in Forfar, Kirriemuir and a property in Dundee.

Judge Lord Clark stated he gave Doig a shorter sentence than one that would have been handed to an older offender due to sentencing guidelines on young people.

He said: “It is clear from your background report that you do not accept that you committed any sexual offence.

“You blamed the women and said they made false allegations.”

He added: “You lack of remorse or empathy for your victims – I say you present a level of risk to the safety of women which makes an extended sentence necessary for the safety of the public.”