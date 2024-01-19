Disabled Angus woman ‘forced to walk for two hours’ in freezing conditions after bus journey cut short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disabled Angus woman ‘forced to walk for two hours’ in freezing conditions after bus journey cut short

Anne-Marie Grey, 64, says passengers were left to their own devices in the snow.

By Chloe Burrell
Anne-Marie Grey was forced off a Stagecoach bus due to the snow
Anne-Marie Grey was forced to find her own way home in the snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A disabled Angus woman claims she was forced to walk for two hours through the snow after her bus journey was cut short.

Anne-Marie Grey, 64, had travelled from Kirriemuir to Dundee on Tuesday to visit a friend.

On the return journey, the Stagecoach service reached Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir before passengers were told the bus was going no further.

According to Anne-Marie, the driver said they had been told to not travel into the town centre as they would get stuck in the snow.

Passengers were told to disembark and make their own way home.

Due to Anne-Marie’s limited mobility, it took her two hours in the snow. Picture shows; Anne-Marie Grey with her mobility aid in the snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Anne-Marie says it took her two hours to trudge home through the snow because she uses a walker.

‘They gave us no help’

She told The Courier: “I can’t walk without a walker outside and it was freezing cold.

“I also can’t read or write and I don’t understand road signs, so I rely on knowing where buildings are.

“The driver got a text message to say ‘try and go as far as you can’ but then we all had to get off at Webster’s High School and walk into the town centre.”

Anne-Marie claims Stagecoach offered no help.

Anne-Marie has said that Stagecoach offered no assistance to help her get home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She added: “It took a while to get home because of the snow.

“My journey started at about 3.30pm and it must have finished at around 6.30pm.

“None of us was pleased about it. Five people were also waiting on the bus out in the snow but couldn’t get on.

a Stagecoach logo
Passengers were told to get off the Stagecoach bus. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“They gave us no help in getting home. Thankfully another woman on the bus walked me home.”

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “Due to the weather conditions across Angus on Tuesday afternoon, a number of our routes within the area suffered disruption.

“Safety is our absolute priority and certain services were withdrawn where roads were untreated or sections of the route were not accessible.

“These areas were reassessed on Wednesday morning and our services returned to normal operation where possible.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during this time.”

