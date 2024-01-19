Disabled Angus woman ‘forced to walk for two hours’ in freezing conditions after bus journey cut short

A disabled Angus woman claims she was forced to walk for two hours through the snow after her bus journey was cut short.

Anne-Marie Grey, 64, had travelled from Kirriemuir to Dundee on Tuesday to visit a friend.

On the return journey, the Stagecoach service reached Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir before passengers were told the bus was going no further.

According to Anne-Marie, the driver said they had been told to not travel into the town centre as they would get stuck in the snow.

Passengers were told to disembark and make their own way home.

Anne-Marie says it took her two hours to trudge home through the snow because she uses a walker.

‘They gave us no help’

She told The Courier: “I can’t walk without a walker outside and it was freezing cold.

“I also can’t read or write and I don’t understand road signs, so I rely on knowing where buildings are.

“The driver got a text message to say ‘try and go as far as you can’ but then we all had to get off at Webster’s High School and walk into the town centre.”

Anne-Marie claims Stagecoach offered no help.

She added: “It took a while to get home because of the snow.

“My journey started at about 3.30pm and it must have finished at around 6.30pm.

“None of us was pleased about it. Five people were also waiting on the bus out in the snow but couldn’t get on.

“They gave us no help in getting home. Thankfully another woman on the bus walked me home.”

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “Due to the weather conditions across Angus on Tuesday afternoon, a number of our routes within the area suffered disruption.

“Safety is our absolute priority and certain services were withdrawn where roads were untreated or sections of the route were not accessible.

“These areas were reassessed on Wednesday morning and our services returned to normal operation where possible.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during this time.”