Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar council house tenants complain of being left in the cold over grit supplies

Residents at Academy Court say grit bins at the complex have not been filled for the past two winters.

By Graham Brown
Academy Court residents with one of the empty grit bins. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Academy Court residents with one of the empty grit bins. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Tenants at an award-winning Forfar council housing complex say empty grit bins left some trapped in their homes as the snow hit.

Disabled and wheelchair-bound residents at Academy Court were too scared to go out in the slippy conditions.

And they say it’s the second year in a row the complex has been left out in the cold over salt supplies.

In 2018, the council completed a multi-million pound conversion of the former Chapelpark Primary School into new social housing.

The B-listed main building – at one time Forfar Academy – was turned into 29-flats. Four townhouses were also built on the site.

But one of the original residents says the old playground is an ice rink when winter weather hits.

Other issues at Academy Court

John Torrie, 74, said: “We moved in when it was opened and we didn’t originally get grit bins.

“But they did eventually put them in.

“I think last year they were only filled once.

“It’s not much use because it lies on a slope so it’s pretty difficult to get in and out of.

“The pavement gritter doesn’t come in, so really we’re left to put down salt ourselves if we want it cleared.

Academy Court council housing in Forfar.
Residents, who didn’t want to be named, say the housing gets no gritting. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There’s a number of disabled people living in the main block so they can’t really get out when it’s icy.”

Mr Torrie says tenants have also complained regularly to the council about other issues there.

“We’ve had one security light out at the back of the main block since a year past September.

“They get damaged by vandals who come through the gates at the side of the development and the back which leads on to East High Street.”

Angus Council has been asked for comment.

