VIDEO: Moment ‘out of control’ thug goes on rampage in Forfar shop

A Forfar shopkeeper has relived the moment an “out of control” thug went on a rampage in his store.

Caleb Fagan, 21, went into the Best-One store on the town’s Taranty Road on Saturday and knocked over display stands – injuring one person in the process.

He also shouted and swore at people inside the shop, and wrestled with another person who tried to pull him away.

Fagan admitted his role in the rampage when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday, after being arrested on Saturday morning.

‘His behaviour was really aggressive’

Owner Muhammad Shakeel, 33, who lives in Dundee, says it is the second serious incident at his shop in the last few years, after he was robbed at knifepoint in 2021.

He told The Courier: “The guy was out of control.

“He got annoyed because a dog was barking outside and came rushing into the shop.

“He began shouting and banging on the screen in front of the counter.

“His behaviour was really aggressive and he began throwing stuff on the floor.

“His friend tried to control him but he carried on.

“I was terrified and pressed the panic button.

“The guy just got more and more out of control, then he pushed a display stand which hit someone on the head and eye.”

Fagan pled guilty to charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and assault.

He admitted that he acted aggressively, shouted, swore and made a threatening remark, and seized hold of a shelving unit and threw it to the ground, causing its contents to fall to the ground.

He also admitted struggling violently with a man, causing him to fall against a vehicle which was damaged as a result.

The second charge Fegan admitted was assaulting a person in the shop by pushing a display unit, which struck the person on the head.

Sentencing was deferred until March 7 for reports.

Mr Shakeel previously thanked locals for their support after a knifeman who robbed him of thousands of pounds in 2021 was locked up.

He added: “I can’t believe something has happened again.

“I am so grateful yet again for the support I have had from the local community, and the people who were in the shop at the time and tried to help.”