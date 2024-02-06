VIDEO: Moment ‘out of control’ thug goes on rampage in Forfar shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Moment ‘out of control’ thug goes on rampage in Forfar shop

Caleb Fagan, 21, admitted his aggressive behaviour in court.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Ross Gardiner

A Forfar shopkeeper has relived the moment an “out of control” thug went on a rampage in his store.

Caleb Fagan, 21, went into the Best-One store on the town’s Taranty Road on Saturday and knocked over display stands – injuring one person in the process.

He also shouted and swore at people inside the shop, and wrestled with another person who tried to pull him away.

Fagan admitted his role in the rampage when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday, after being arrested on Saturday morning.

‘His behaviour was really aggressive’

Owner Muhammad Shakeel, 33, who lives in Dundee, says it is the second serious incident at his shop in the last few years, after he was robbed at knifepoint in 2021.

He told The Courier: “The guy was out of control.

“He got annoyed because a dog was barking outside and came rushing into the shop.

“He began shouting and banging on the screen in front of the counter.

“His behaviour was really aggressive and he began throwing stuff on the floor.

“His friend tried to control him but he carried on.

Forfar shop attack
Muhammad Shakeel in his shop. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“I was terrified and pressed the panic button.

“The guy just got more and more out of control, then he pushed a display stand which hit someone on the head and eye.”

Fagan pled guilty to charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and assault.

He admitted that he acted aggressively, shouted, swore and made a threatening remark, and seized hold of a shelving unit and threw it to the ground, causing its contents to fall to the ground.

Forfar shop attack
Goods ended up on the floor. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

He also admitted struggling violently with a man, causing him to fall against a vehicle which was damaged as a result.

The second charge Fegan admitted was assaulting a person in the shop by pushing a display unit, which struck the person on the head.

Sentencing was deferred until March 7 for reports.

Mr Shakeel previously thanked locals for their support after a knifeman who robbed him of thousands of pounds in 2021 was locked up.

He added: “I can’t believe something has happened again.

“I am so grateful yet again for the support I have had from the local community, and the people who were in the shop at the time and tried to help.”

Conversation