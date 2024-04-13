Steven Donaldson memorial ride in Angus to return as organiser slams ‘disgusting’ prospect of killer’s release

The organiser of a memorial motorcycle ride for Angus man Steven Donaldson says the prospect of his killer’s release before the event returns this summer is “disgusting”.

Hundreds of bikers are expected to join a convoy from Arbroath to Kirriemuir in July.

It was first staged in 2019 and brought Angus town centres to a standstill as the two-wheeled tribute passed through.

The event was put together by a complete stranger rocked by fellow biker Steven’s murder the previous year.

And Billy Connell has joined The Courier’s Voice for Victims campaign, saying the release of “monster” Tasmin Glass is unthinkable.

She could be freed from her ten-year culpable homicide sentence before this summer’s memorial ride.

Meanwhile, Steven’s family remain under a cloud of uncertainty over when Glass’ parole application might be heard.

In February the parole board said they did not have enough evidence to decide on the killer’s future.

Shared love of bikes led to memorial ride tribute to Steven

North east man Billy said: “I didn’t know Steven but biking was a massive part of his life too.

“When the first ride was held we just wanted to show support for the family and remember him.

“I wasn’t able to organise it last year, but have spoken to Steven’s family and they are happy that it will be going ahead again.”

The memorial ride will take place on Saturday July 27.

Organiser’s anger over Glass parole possibility

Under Scots Law, Glass is eligible to apply for parole having served half of her sentence.

Billy added: “It’s shocking to think that she (Glass) might be released before this happens.

“The judge handed down a sentence and it should be served.

“Parole boards should think more about people like Steven and his family. Their son is never coming back but they are being paid to sit there and set people free.

“It’s absolutely bonkers to even consider having monsters walk amongst us.”

The July ride out will be just a few days after what would have been Steven’s 34th birthday.

Billy said: “We try to organise the memorial on a weekend close to Steven’s birthday.”

He hopes the Donaldson family will once again be part of the event.

“On the last run in 2022, Steven’s dad Bill was on the back of Steven’s BMW motorbike.

“One of Steven’s close friends rode it and I think it was the first time Bill had been on a bike.

“It was a pretty emotional thing for everyone.”

The ride out will start from Victoria Park in Arbroath and travel through the town before going through the centre of Forfar and Kirriemuir.

It will end at Kinnordy Loch nature reserve, where an oak tree was planted close to the spot Steven’s body was found.

A Voice for Victims

The Courier is calling for a reform of Scotland’s parole process.

Our Voice for Victims campaign seeks to ensure families like Steven Donaldson’s are not ignored.

Steven’s loved ones have endured uncertainty and a lack of information around the possible release of their son’s killer.

We want to see greater transparency in the parole hearings system.

And our campaign seeks an end to automatic parole hearings after those who commit the most heinous of crimes have served just half their sentence.