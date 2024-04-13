5 memorable Dundee moments at Aberdeen – from Claudio Caniggia to Leigh Griffiths and a top-six place sealed by Fabian Caballero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 memorable Dundee moments at Aberdeen – from Claudio Caniggia to Leigh Griffiths and a top-six place sealed by Fabian Caballero

The Dark Blues head to Pittodrie knowing victory will guarantee a finish in the Premiership's top half.

Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee.
Claudio Caniggia made his Dundee debut at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Pittodrie has not been a happy hunting ground for Dundee for a long time – two decades in fact.

It’s now 15 matches without victory since the Dark Blues last left Aberdeen with all three points.

A run that stretches back to May 2004.

However, break that run and a top-six finish is all theirs.

Everyone connected with the Dees have had a tough week – pick up a long-awaited win today and frowns can be turned upside down.

To kickstart that, Courier Sport have taken a look back at some of the most memorable moments for Dundee at Aberdeen since a certain Argentine turned up.

Leigh Griffiths – December 26, 2021

Leigh Griffiths celebrates making it 1-0 at Aberdeen.

Dundee were furious this match even went ahead after their squad was ravaged by Covid call-offs.

Despite those protests, the game was played – James McPake named assistant manager Dave Mackay on the bench alongside two goalkeepers and academy kid Callum Lamb.

Corey Panter made his one and only league appearance.

Despite all that, Dundee took the lead through Leigh Griffiths. And what a goal it was.

Lining up a free-kick 30 yards out, the former Scotland star smashed an unstoppable thunderbolt in off the crossbar.

It would be his final league goal for the club.

Greg Stewart – January 17, 2015

Dundee were heading for the top six and Aberdeen would finish second in 2015 – on the way they played out a remarkable 3-3 draw.

After going behind to a David Goodwillie goal, Paul Hartley’s Dark Blues shocked Pittodrie with three goals in 10 minutes.

Gary Irvine rattled in an equaliser before a glorious one-two between Greg Stewart and Luka Tankulic ripped open the Dons defence for the former to finish.

Gary Harkins would add a third and it looked like the long wait for a win at Aberdeen was over. However, a Jonny Hayes penalty on 87 minutes set up a tense finish and Ryan Jack made it 3-3 in stoppage time.

Steve Lovell – May 15, 2004

Dundee’s last win at Pittodrie came almost two decades ago thanks to a dramatic late comeback of their own.

Steve Lovell seals victory for Dundee at Aberdeen - the last time the Dee won at Pittodrie.
Steve Lovell seals victory for Dundee at Aberdeen – the last time the Dee won at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Richie Foster tapped in early on to open the scoring but the final match of the season finished in perfect fashion for Jim Duffy’s side.

Stephen Milne levelled the scores from close range on 73 minutes before Steve Lovell juggled in the area and volleyed into the top corner to earn all three points.

Dundee finished seventh that season, Aberdeen 11th.

Georgi Nemsadze and Fabian Caballero – April 7, 2001

If any omen is needed for Dundee today, they can look at this game from 2001 – heading to Pittodrie in search of a top-six finish.

Ivano Bonetti’s side needed a win and Dunfermline’s result to go their way.

Up stepped the big names with a couple of big goals.

Georgi Nemsadze opens the scoring for Dundee at Aberdeen.
Georgi Nemsadze opens the scoring for Dundee at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Georgian star Georgi Nemsadze showed his class with a fine opening goal, drifting past defenders before finding the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

And Fabian Caballero made it two from the same area.

Dunfermline lost at Kilmarnock and the first-ever split in the Scottish top flight saw Dundee finish top six.

With that, they grabbed a place in Europe for the following campaign.

Claudio Caniggia – October 14, 2000

That same season, Dundee’s most famous No 33 burst onto the scene.

A World Cup star, Claudio Caniggia immediately showed what all the fuss was about when he came off the bench to make his Dundee debut at Aberdeen.

Player-manager Ivano Bonetti had opened the scoring on 28 minutes before Caniggia emerged from the dugout to replace Milne at half-time.

And he wasted little time in endearing himself to the travelling support in sealing all three points for his new team with a classy finish.

