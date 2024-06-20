24 Angus houses ‘not of concern’ currently after inspections revealed crumbling concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

24 Angus houses ‘not of concern’ currently after inspections revealed crumbling concrete

Experts are making regular checks on the state of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) discovered in Monifieth council houses.

By Graham Brown
Raac was found in the roofs of some homes in Monifieth's Milton Street. Image: Google
Raac was found in the roofs of some homes in Monifieth's Milton Street. Image: Google

More than 20 Angus Council tenants are living under the shadow of potentially dangerous reinforced concrete found in one Monifieth street.

And another 60 private householders have been sent letters urging them to get their homes checked.

But Angus Council housing chiefs have assured Milton Street tenants the roofs of their homes are currently “not of concern”.

The council found reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in a survey of their 7,000-plus housing stock last year.

It led to one tenant being moved out.

But officials have now updated councillors on progress in tackling the issue, saying other residents have nothing to worry about.

Raac was commonly used in the construction industry between the 1950s and 1990s.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete found in Angus houses.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) has left councils facing huge bills. Image: DC Thomson

However, concerns over its limited lifespan have prompted fears of structural collapses in extreme cases if water gets through cracks.

It’s left local authorities facing huge repair bills for houses and other council buildings.

Neighbouring Perth and Kinross Council faced a £500k bill for one school alone.

And Dundee’s annual Raac inspection bill will be £70,000.

25 out of 26 Monifieth homes contain Raac

An Angus Council council spokesperson said: “Inspections were carried out at all 26 council-owned properties in Milton Street, Monifieth.

“Raac was present in the roofs of 25 of these.

“Only one property was of immediate concern, showing signs of significant movement and water ingress of the Raac roof.

“The tenants from this property have been moved to an alternative home.

“The remaining 24 properties are not of concern at the moment.

“But to ensure ongoing safety (they) are now the subject of either six or 12-month inspections by our structural engineers to monitor condition.”

The spokesperson added: “Alongside the inspection regime, we are also working on an options appraisal to consider potential remedial measures for council-owned properties.

“We don’t expect this to be completed before the end of March 2025.

“Tenants have been updated on this by letter.”

Private owners urged to have checks made

“We have also written to 60 privately-owned homes updating them on our findings within our properties.

“We have advised each property has to be treated on a case-by-case basis, as the existing condition of any Raac panels (if present) could be different for each property.

“The responsibility of property maintenance falls to the owner.

“Angus Council cannot provide owners with property, legal or financial advice.

“However, we have strongly recommended that owners have their property inspected by a suitable qualified chartered structural engineer.”

It follows guidance issued by the Institution of Structural Engineers on the issue.

“The chartered structural engineer will be able to assess the condition of the concrete planks, whether Raac is present, and give advice on any necessary mitigation works.”

