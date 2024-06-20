24 Angus houses ‘not of concern’ currently after inspections revealed crumbling concrete

More than 20 Angus Council tenants are living under the shadow of potentially dangerous reinforced concrete found in one Monifieth street.

And another 60 private householders have been sent letters urging them to get their homes checked.

But Angus Council housing chiefs have assured Milton Street tenants the roofs of their homes are currently “not of concern”.

The council found reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in a survey of their 7,000-plus housing stock last year.

It led to one tenant being moved out.

But officials have now updated councillors on progress in tackling the issue, saying other residents have nothing to worry about.

Raac was commonly used in the construction industry between the 1950s and 1990s.

However, concerns over its limited lifespan have prompted fears of structural collapses in extreme cases if water gets through cracks.

It’s left local authorities facing huge repair bills for houses and other council buildings.

Neighbouring Perth and Kinross Council faced a £500k bill for one school alone.

And Dundee’s annual Raac inspection bill will be £70,000.

25 out of 26 Monifieth homes contain Raac

An Angus Council council spokesperson said: “Inspections were carried out at all 26 council-owned properties in Milton Street, Monifieth.

“Raac was present in the roofs of 25 of these.

“Only one property was of immediate concern, showing signs of significant movement and water ingress of the Raac roof.

“The tenants from this property have been moved to an alternative home.

“The remaining 24 properties are not of concern at the moment.

“But to ensure ongoing safety (they) are now the subject of either six or 12-month inspections by our structural engineers to monitor condition.”

The spokesperson added: “Alongside the inspection regime, we are also working on an options appraisal to consider potential remedial measures for council-owned properties.

“We don’t expect this to be completed before the end of March 2025.

“Tenants have been updated on this by letter.”

Private owners urged to have checks made

“We have also written to 60 privately-owned homes updating them on our findings within our properties.

“We have advised each property has to be treated on a case-by-case basis, as the existing condition of any Raac panels (if present) could be different for each property.

“The responsibility of property maintenance falls to the owner.

“Angus Council cannot provide owners with property, legal or financial advice.

“However, we have strongly recommended that owners have their property inspected by a suitable qualified chartered structural engineer.”

It follows guidance issued by the Institution of Structural Engineers on the issue.

“The chartered structural engineer will be able to assess the condition of the concrete planks, whether Raac is present, and give advice on any necessary mitigation works.”