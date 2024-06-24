Kirriemuir street name change branded ‘toxic’ distraction for cash-strapped Angus Council

A historic Kirriemuir street name will stay after councillors closed the chapter on what one branded a waste of time and money for the under-pressure authority.

Cumberland Close has been at the centre of a modern-day fight over its link to a controversial figure of the Jacobite uprising.

It reputedly takes its name from ‘Butcher Cumberland’, the feared commander of British forces during the 1745 rebellion.

Last year, local man Scott McFarlane launched the effort to have the close re-named.

He submitted a 1,000-signature online petition to Angus Council.

Mr McFarlane said Cumberland’s connection shamed the Angus town.

It led to a survey being set up for local residents.

But the name will stay after a 75% response against the change.

Almost 600 took part in the month-long consultation. Many said the council should not try to re-write history.

‘Silent majority heard’

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape said he hopes it will be the last time the council sees such a bid coming forward.

“I’m disappointed so much time and effort was taken up with this,” he said.

“As always, social media became toxic on this issue.

“But as is so often the case, the silent majority have been heard here.

“I hope council will in future give little room for matters such as these and allow us to get on with our duty of running Angus rather than be distracted by matters such as this.”

Council leader backs Kirrie poll

However, SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside said the council had been correct to put it to the people.

“This was quite contentious,” she said. “I though it was right and proper the people of Kirriemuir made the decision.

She previously admitted a “Hitler Street” reference during one heated debate around the issue had been “clumsy”.

Kirrie Conservative councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “It took quite a lot of officer time but I think we’ve come to the right decision.

“But most of all I’d like to thank the people of Kirrie for their honest and open comments.

“We should never ever try to change or cherry-pick history.”

The close sits just off Kirriemuir town centre and is home to Angus Council craft units and the town’s millennium fountain.

And a series of stone slabs there honour famous sons of Kirriemuir, from mountaineer Sir Hugh Munro to AC/DC frontman Bon Scott.