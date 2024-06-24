Kirriemuir street name change branded ‘toxic’ distraction for cash-strapped Angus Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir street name change branded ‘toxic’ distraction for cash-strapped Angus Council

A final decision has been made after locals were asked whether Cumberland Close should be re-named because of its links to a 'monster' of the Jacobite uprising.

By Graham Brown
Cumberland Close sits just off Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Cumberland Close sits just off Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A historic Kirriemuir street name will stay after councillors closed the chapter on what one branded a waste of time and money for the under-pressure authority.

Cumberland Close has been at the centre of a modern-day fight over its link to a controversial figure of the Jacobite uprising.

It reputedly takes its name from ‘Butcher Cumberland’, the feared commander of British forces during the 1745 rebellion.

Last year, local man Scott McFarlane launched the effort to have the close re-named.

He submitted a 1,000-signature online petition to Angus Council.

Mr McFarlane said Cumberland’s connection shamed the Angus town.

The Duke of Cumberland was a feared figure in the Jacobite rebellion.
The Duke of Cumberland was sent to crush the Scots in the 1745 uprising. Image: Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock

It led to a survey being set up for local residents.

But the name will stay after a 75% response against the change.

Almost 600 took part in the month-long consultation. Many said the council should not try to re-write history.

‘Silent majority heard’

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape said he hopes it will be the last time the council sees such a bid coming forward.

“I’m disappointed so much time and effort was taken up with this,” he said.

“As always, social media became toxic on this issue.

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape.
Councillor David Cheape said the Kirrie street survey had cost the council time and effort. Image: DC Thomson

“But as is so often the case, the silent majority have been heard here.

“I hope council will in future give little room for matters such as these and allow us to get on with our duty of running Angus rather than be distracted by matters such as this.”

Council leader backs Kirrie poll

However, SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside said the council had been correct to put it to the people.

“This was quite contentious,” she said. “I though it was right and proper the people of Kirriemuir made the decision.

She previously admitted a “Hitler Street” reference during one heated debate around the issue had been “clumsy”.

Kirrie Conservative councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “It took quite a lot of officer time but I think we’ve come to the right decision.

“But most of all I’d like to thank the people of Kirrie for their honest and open comments.

“We should never ever try to change or cherry-pick history.”

The close sits just off Kirriemuir town centre and is home to Angus Council craft units and the town’s millennium fountain.

And a series of stone slabs there honour famous sons of Kirriemuir, from mountaineer Sir Hugh Munro to AC/DC frontman Bon Scott.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Newtyle Community Council's relationship with Angus Council has hit a dead end. Image: Google
'Scunnered' Angus community councillors throw in the towel in mass resignation
4
Red Arrows above Arbroath in February 2024
Why did Red Arrows make surprise flyover above Tayside and Fife?
Arthur Paxton, 8, from Letham in 'Janet' a Ford CX Tourer from 1936. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Strathmore Classic Car Tour rolls out of Forfar for CHAS
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Riot of fun at Brechin colour run
Peter Stirling wants Arbroath to become Scotland's top seaside town. Image: Kim Cessford/Supplied
Leading farmer 'coup' as Arbroath appoints local figure to head £20m town board
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
Cafe, cinema and spiritual retreat plan for 121-year-old Kirrie kirk
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Six breakdowns and 50 'technical issues' hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just…
Allan Douglas, Forfar death
Forfar dad-of-five, 32, dies in hospital after suicide bid as mum left 'broken'
Nicola Dalton and son Tony outside the new cafe and shop. Image: Nicola Dalton
New bistro and gift shop opening in Montrose is 'a little dream' for owner
Councillors voted to sell Inch pavilion and bowling green. Image: Angus Council
Ombudsman complaint looming as Montrose councillor claims sale of wee green space to port…

Conversation