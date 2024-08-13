Gremlins strike Angus Council You Tube stream for second time this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gremlins strike Angus Council You Tube stream for second time this month

Live proceedings of the council's planning committee could not be broadcast on Tuesday.

By Graham Brown
Folk tuning into the Angus Council meeting were met with a blank screen. Image: Angus Council/You Tube

A live You Tube stream of Angus Council proceedings has been hit by IT issues for the second time this month.

On Tuesday, folk tuning in for the area’s planning meeting were met with a screen saying “delayed due to technical difficulties”.

The two-hour meeting went ahead without being broadcast.

But a full recording of the meeting was posted on the council’s You Tube channel later on Tuesday.

It is the second glitch to hit the live stream in less than a fortnight.

On August 1 a crunch meeting on the future of Carnoustie golf links was not broadcast.

Angus led the way among Scottish councils in live streaming meetings during the pandemic.

And in 2022 councillors agreed to a hybrid arrangement for Forfar’s Town and County Hall.

It allows councillors and the public to attend meetings either in person or online. The arrangement has worked well until recently.

Montrose battery storage site approved

Among applications agreed on Tuesday was a 49.9MW battery energy storage plant for farmland near Montrose.

The Dunmill application was unanimously approved by the committee.

Developers RES will build the storage site to feed into the nearby Bridge of Dun substation.

Battery energy storage plant
A battery storage plant of the type planned for Montrose. Image: RES

It will store energy in 32 metal containers at times when generation exceeds demand.

The power will then be released back onto the network when demand exceeds generation.

Councillors welcomed the promise off additional planting around the site. RES say that will deliver a 12% biodiversity gain in habitat.

RES project manager Peter Deeney said: “Energy storage will be crucial in enabling the continued rollout of zero carbon energy needed to replace electricity generation from fossil fuels.

“We welcome Angus Council’s positive decision, which allows Dunmill energy storage system to play its part in supporting the net zero emissions targets in Scotland while ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the grid network.

“We’d like to thank the local residents and stakeholders for their feedback and support on this application.

“The collaborative design process resulted in a better proposal to deliver a range of benefits both economically and environmentally.”

The firm hopes to create work for local contractors in the year-long construction phase.

Conversation