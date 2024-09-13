Planning appeal for third Angus crematorium to be heard next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Planning appeal for third Angus crematorium to be heard next week

Angus Council's planning review body will consider the Carmyllie crematorium application just weeks after granting the go ahead for a controversial site at Duntrune.

By Graham Brown
The planned crematorium site sits just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
The planned crematorium site sits just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google

An appeal over the refusal of plans for a new Angus crematorium on farmland near Arbroath will be heard next week.

And campaigners against a recently approved facility at Duntrune are getting involved in the planning battle.

They say the Carmyllie location is a much better site than the one given the go-ahead on their doorstep.

Carmyllie crematorium rejected by council

In May, farmer Neil McEwan saw his Greystone proposal blocked by Angus planning officials under delegated powers.

The crematorium beside the B961 just north of Carmyllie Hall would have capacity for 120 mourners.

Planned crematorium at Carmyllie in Angus.
Myreside Farms proposed crematorium at Carmyllie. Image: Supplied

But the council said the idea of using a greenfield site breached national planning policy.

It also criticised a lack of public transport, pedestrian or cycle links.

Mr McEwan’s appeal will be considered by planning review councillors on Tuesday.

He argues there is a pressing need for a new crematorium in Angus, with no “sequentially preferable” brownfield sites available.

The applicant says if Angus “slavishly follows” a policy against greenfield development it will mean no new crematoria can be built.

And he plans to build a new path and bus stop to address sustainable transport concerns.

Duntrune similarities in Greystone application

The Carmyllie bid has echoes of the controversial Duntrune plan which was recently granted at appeal for the second time in 18 months.

It will also use farmland for the development.

And the rural location has been a key issue throughout the long planning battle.

But farmer Guthrie Batchelor was cleared to press on with the development.

Councillors said people chose to go to funerals by car – not bus, cycle or on foot.

He hopes to start work on site next spring for a 2026 opening of the new crematorium.

But opponents who previously took their fight all the way to the Court of Session are likely to be considering their next move.

Ian Robertson has led the four-year fight against the Duntrune site.

And he is supporting the Carmyllie bid.

He says: “The Greystone site is a sustainable, suitable, accessible and appropriate location for a crematorium. I therefore support planning permission for it being granted on appeal.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Northern Lights above Killiecrankie in Perthshire.
Best pictures as Northern Lights brighten up skies across Tayside and Fife
Black horse Inn for sale
'Popular community pub' in Montrose put up for sale as owners set to retire
Edward Statter
OnlyFans model sexually assaulted by drunken sleaze in Monifieth pub
Forfar Police Headquarters.
Forfar Police HQ closed indefinitely due to health and safety fears
6
Forfar SNP councillor Linda Clark was the unanimous choice as new Angus Provost. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New era as Forfar councillor Linda Clark takes up Angus Provost's role
RES revealed the Bonnyknox solar farm plan at an Arbroath event in June. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Renewables giant to reveal changes to 50MW Arbroath solar farm plan
Montrose High Street Bank of Scotland
Montrose and Leven Bank of Scotland branches to close
2
ATG vice-chair Andrew Macintosh, Stagecoach East Scotland engineering director Sam McWalter and Andy McCombie, ATG secretary at the Optare handover. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland
'Last' Strathtay bus saved for Angus after restoration by Stagecoach
The whale being buried at Lunan Bay. Image: Angus Council
Dead whale buried at Angus beach after being washed up
Arbroath shoplifting
Man charged over 14 'shoplifting' incidents in Arbroath

Conversation