VIDEO: Take the Highway to Hell for spook-tacular Kirriemuir Halloween house

An events company's scary garden display is raising money for this year's Kirriemuir's Christmas lights display.

By Graham Brown

Are you brave enough to visit Hell House in Kirriemuir this Halloween?

If the answer is yes then you have just a couple of days to step into one of the scariest garden displays in the area this year.

The house on Prosen Road in Kirriemuir has been turned into a ghouls’ graveyard by its owners.

It is the base of family fun firm Dreamtime Events. The company offers bouncy castles, inflatables, party equipment and props.

Kirriemuir Halloween House
Hell House is occupied by a host of creepy characters. Image: Dreamtime Events
Skeleton in garden of Kirriemuir Halloween house.
Super-size skeletons walk the garden. Image: Dreamtime Events

So on Halloween they go to town and bring out the skeletons in their cupboard – and every other fiendish friend they can find.

And Kirrie AC/DC rocker Bon Scott provides the perfect soundtrack, blasting out Highway to Hell in the background.

“We put on a huge display every year and collect donations for Kirriemuir Christmas lights,” said the company.

“It’s all self-funded through the charity who host events to ensure the town is lit up beautifully for Christmas.

Kirriemuir Halloween house
The garden is filled with fearsome figures. Image: Dreamtime Events
Haunted Halloween Kirriemuir house.
The house in Prosen Road sits on the Highway to Hell. Image: Dreamtime Events

“On Halloween night we will have our creepy Stillwater and fire performer doing shows in the garden for trick or treaters.”

The display has also been viewed thousands of times on the Dreamtime Facebook page.

Here are some of the other best spots to enjoy a spooky Halloween in Angus and Dundee.

