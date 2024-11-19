Angus Planning Ahead: Carnoustie golf halfway house upgrade and Birkhill battery plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Carnoustie golf halfway house upgrade and Birkhill battery plant

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Angus.

By Graham Brown
The Rook's Nest halfway house on Carnoustie links is set for an upgrade. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links
Golfers on Carnoustie’s world-renowned Championship course may soon enjoy a new-look halfway house during their round.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee has applied to upgrade the refreshment stop near the 10th tee.

It will include new signs for the Rook’s Nest.

Internally the plans involve refurbishment of the refreshment serving area, as well as the male, female and accessible toilets.

Kathryn Newton golfing at Carnoustie.
Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton grabs a selfie near the Carnoustie halfway house during the Dunhill Championship. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The stone-built halfway house welcomes players from around the globe each year.

And it has hosted the biggest names in golf during events such as The Open and Dunhill Links Championship.

The Rook’s Nest follows the naming of the restaurant within the links management HQ beside the first tee as The Rookery.

Birkhill battery plant bid set for green-light

A 50 MW battery storage plant in the Sidlaws is earmarked for approval.

Fig Power Ltd hopes to create the energy project on land west of Templeton Farm, Birkhill.

The development would sit on around 1.2 hectares of farmland and include a compound of 22 battery storage containers.

There were no statutory objections to the application.

But four local letters of representation were submitted. Concerns included the loss of agricultural land and landscape impacts.

Angus planning officials have recommended conditional approval when councillors consider the plan on Tuesday.

They say a 40-year approval for the site should be given.

Conditions relating to other matters, including landscaping, drainage and fire safety are also recommended.

Forfar quarry firm seek six-year extraction extension

A Forfar quarrying firm has applied for a six-year extension to its operations on the outskirts of the town.

Lairds received the go-ahead for extraction of sand and gravel at Auchterforfar in 2019.

But the concrete block maker has only works two of four phases on the site.

It says the rate of extraction was slowed by factors including the Covid pandemic.

Forfar quarry for Laird Aggregates.
Lairds is still to quarry land at Auchterforfar. Image: Supplied

The company hopes to quarry more than a million tonnes of aggregate in the next five years before the site is subject to a 12-month restoration programme.

Planning officials have recommended conditional approval for the scheme at Tuesday’s development standards committee.

Murroes garden centre housing proposal

A proposal for three new homes on the site of a former Sidlaws nursery has been submitted.

The application is for planning permission in principle at Evergreen garden centre, Murroes.

It closed following the retirement of the nursery owner after a downturn in business during the pandemic.

Murroes garden centre site
The former Evergreen Garden Centre is a vacant brownfield site. Image: A B Roger and Young

The 2,750 sq m. brownfield site is now vacant.

It sits within Murroes conservation area and is split by the local development boundary.

The new houses would use existing accesses off Chapel Road.

The application will be considered in due course.

Forfar mart children’s nursery bid

There are plans to turn old Forfar mart buildings into a children’s nursery and after-school centre.

The building and car park sits on the corner of Market Street and John Street.

It was sold in 2022.

Plans show the facility spread over three storeys.

Old Forfar mart building.
The former Forfar Mart building on Market Street. Image: Google

Each floor would include play areas and toilets. Sensory and quiet rooms are also planned, as well as kitchen, dining and office facilities.

More than 20 years ago Angus Council brought forward a scheme to use the building as a heritage and archives centre.

The £1 million project failed after the authority was unable to secure lottery funding.

Montrose Hotel changes

A Montrose hotel has secured listed building consent for a range of internal changes.

Grey Harlings has operated as a hotel for more than a century.

It is located near the seafront and is beside the first tee of Montrose’s 1562 golf course, the world’s fifth oldest.

The hotel owners want to turn it into a self-service check-in premises.

Grey Harling Hotel in Montrose.
Grey Harling Hotel is beside Montrose golf course. Image: Supplied

They hope to make it more attractive to visitors, including families, golfers and the corporate sector.

The hotel will still offer housekeeping and a large lounge, but plans to remove its commercial kitchen.

Planning officials granted listed building consent under delegated powers.

They said: “The first floor layout remains largely the same. The ground floor partitions being added and removed will change the layout more significantly in terms of sub-division of rooms.

“Overall, none of the works proposed would have any significant adverse impact on the character of the C-listed building.

Carnoustie halfway house

Birkhill battery energy storage

Forfar quarrying extension

Murroes garden centre homes

Forfar Mart nursery

Montrose hotel changes

Conversation