Angus Planning Ahead: Flats plan for Brechin council offices and Links Park upgrade

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Angus.

By Graham Brown
There are plans to turn former Brechin council offices into flats. Image: Brunton Design
Former Angus Council offices in the centre of Brechin are the subject of a flats conversion scheme.

Montrose firm Craigmore Consultancy has submitted the application for the buildings at 28-30 Panmure Street.

They sit within the town conservation area and were previously used by council departments including social work.

Panmure Street council offices in Brechin.
The former council offices on Panmure Street closed some years ago. Image: Google

The buildings are Category B and C-listed and were declared surplus to requirements by the council some years ago.

A circular stairwell in No. 28 will be retained as an original feature.

Flats plan for former Brechin council offices.
An architect’s impression of the rear of the flats. Image: Brunton Design

Architects Brunton Design say: “The biggest contribution this application makes to the town is that it converts vacant commercial premises into town centre housing, for which there is a great need.”

Arbroath whisky warehouse

An application has come forward for the storage of whisky casks in a warehouse on an Arbroath industrial estate.

Drambond Arbroath has submitted the proposal under the Hazardous Substances Scotland Act 1997.

The site is on the corner of James Chalmers Road and Sir William Smith Road on Kirkton Industrial Estate.

The development consists of five warehouses which are already built.

The Health and Safety Executive says it does not require to be consulted on the proposal since the site is not within the consultation distance of a major hazard site.

Forfar quarry extension approved

Forfar aggregates firm Lairds has won a six-year extension to its quarry in the edge of the town.

The concrete block manufacturer was granted permission in 2019 for a 10.5 hectare (26-acre) extension to the Auchterforfar site.

But the rate of extraction has been slowed by factors including the pandemic and a drop in demand.

Forfar quarry extension approved.
Land at Auchterforfar is still to be worked. Image: Google

The company hope to quarry around a million tonnes of aggregate from it in the next six years.

Angus development standards councillors agreed to extend the time limit on the quarrying operations.

The approval includes a one-year restoration condition.

Links Park improvements

Meanwhile, ambitious proposals to transform the home of Montrose FC have received the thumbs up.

Montrose Community Trust lodged plans in September to redesign the entrance to Links Park and upgrade the stand there.

Designs for Links Park in Montrose.
A design image of the new look Links Park. Image: Crawford Architecture

The scheme also includes community space and a dedicated dementia centre.

A sensory booth for supporters is incorporated in the design.

And the car park at the ground will be upgraded.

Links Park upgrade designs.
The entrance to Links Park will be transformed. Image: Crawford Architecture

Council planning officials approved the scheme under delegated powers.

They said: “The new building might generate additional usage and consequently greater activity in the area, but this would not be unacceptable given the character of the area.”

Family homes plan for Forfar council flats

Angus Council is to turn four Forfar flats into two six-bedroom family homes.

Development standards committee councillors approved the project for 76A-76D South Street.

The properties are currently the central section of a two-storey building housing 12 flats.

Forfar council flats to be converted to family homes.
The Forfar flats are part of a block on South Street. Image: Google

Planning officials said the conversion would provide new homes that would help meet diverse housing needs at an accessible location.

Roof-mounted solar panels and two air source heat pumps at the rear of the building are part of the energy-saving measures planned.

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Lloyd Melville said: “We need to see more of this proactive, flexible thinking if we’re going to tackle the housing emergency.”

Conversation