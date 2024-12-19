Monifieth McDonald’s finally reopening after weeks of delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth McDonald’s finally reopening after weeks of delays

"Several issues" were previously found at the restaurant.

By James Simpson
Monifieth McDonald's restaurant.
The new Monifieth McDonald's restaurant. Image: Paul Reid

The McDonald’s restaurant in Monifieth is finally set to reopen after weeks of delays.

The outlet at Ethiebeaton Park – which has been rebuilt after a fire in 2023 – was originally meant to reopen on December 2.

However, this was pushed back twice after “several issues” were reportedly found by the local authority.

Franchisee Nick McPartland says he has now received approval from Angus Council to reopen the restaurant on Friday (December 20).

Franchiee’s ‘delight’ as Monifieth McDonald’s finally set to reopen

It has not been confirmed what kind of work was required to allow the outlet to welcome customers.

However, Nick says it was “key” that the work was completed before Friday – when some local authority staff will go off for Christmas.

Nick said: “Angus Council have been brilliant with us since the aftermath of the fire.

“We’re delighted we’ve now got everything sorted.

“Some employees have been working alongside me today just putting the finishing touches on the restaurant.

McDonald's franchisee, Nick McPartland.
McDonald’s franchisee Nick McPartland. Image: Paul Reid

“We retained so many staff and redeployed them to other local restaurants in the aftermath of the fire.

“Some staff that didn’t want to be redeployed have now come back to work at the Monifieth restaurant.

“There is a great sense of camaraderie here among the staff.

“People who previously worked together are excited to see each other again.”

The new restaurant will open from 11am on Friday and will operate as a 24-hour restaurant thereafter.

The Courier previously got a first look inside the rebuilt Monifieth McDonald’s.

