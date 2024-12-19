Monifieth McDonald’s finally reopening after weeks of delays

The McDonald’s restaurant in Monifieth is finally set to reopen after weeks of delays.

The outlet at Ethiebeaton Park – which has been rebuilt after a fire in 2023 – was originally meant to reopen on December 2.

However, this was pushed back twice after “several issues” were reportedly found by the local authority.

Franchisee Nick McPartland says he has now received approval from Angus Council to reopen the restaurant on Friday (December 20).

Franchiee’s ‘delight’ as Monifieth McDonald’s finally set to reopen

It has not been confirmed what kind of work was required to allow the outlet to welcome customers.

However, Nick says it was “key” that the work was completed before Friday – when some local authority staff will go off for Christmas.

Nick said: “Angus Council have been brilliant with us since the aftermath of the fire.

“We’re delighted we’ve now got everything sorted.

“Some employees have been working alongside me today just putting the finishing touches on the restaurant.

“We retained so many staff and redeployed them to other local restaurants in the aftermath of the fire.

“Some staff that didn’t want to be redeployed have now come back to work at the Monifieth restaurant.

“There is a great sense of camaraderie here among the staff.

“People who previously worked together are excited to see each other again.”

The new restaurant will open from 11am on Friday and will operate as a 24-hour restaurant thereafter.

The Courier previously got a first look inside the rebuilt Monifieth McDonald’s.