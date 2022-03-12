Fife £10k care homes company embezzler used money for Christmas presents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife £10k care homes company embezzler used money for Christmas presents

By Ross Gardiner
March 12 2022, 8.30am Updated: March 12 2022, 9.17am
Kingdom Homes, Kirkcaldy
Carstairs took £10,000 from Kingdom Homes.

A Fife woman must repay Kingdom Homes after she admitted helping herself to £10,000 while she worked there.

Administration assistant Jennifer Carstairs, 26, pled guilty to embezzling the sum from the care homes firm over a period of nearly 18 months.

She was only caught when discrepancies were noted in company receipts and bank statements around the time she was going on maternity leave.

Carstairs, of Scott Road in Glenrothes, had initially faced an allegation of embezzling more than £14,000.

The first offender pled guilty to taking the lower sum between the beginning of May 2019 and the end of September 2020.

He lawyer said she had spent the money on personal items including birthday and Christmas presents.

£3,000 saved by accused

She told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “She has never been in trouble before.

“She worked at the company in question for two years and before going off on maternity leave is when the offences came to light.

“She co-operated fully with her employer in the investigation and she made an admission of her guilt straight away.

“She has been saving money and has around £3,000 saved.

“She would be in a position to pay compensation straight away with the sum of £3,000.”

She added: “She is very remorseful and I think that is genuine.

“This is vouched for by the author of the [social work] report.”

Full sum to be paid back within four years

Sheriff James Williamson told Carstairs: “This is a serious matter.

“You were in a position of trust and you abused that trust to the tune of £10,000.

“You are a first offender, which puts you in a different position as far as your liberty is concerned.

“I am satisfied there is an alternative to custody and that is unpaid work.”

The sheriff placed her on a community payback order with supervision, with a requirement to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the community to be completed in 12 months.

Sheriff Williamson also made a compensation order for the full £10,000, with £3,000 to be paid within the next two weeks and the remainder to be paid at a rate of £150 a month.

Kirkcaldy-based Kingdom Homes runs 12 care homes across Fife and also offers respite care.

The firm was previously approached for comment.

