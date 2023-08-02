Dundee ‘Action Man’ filmed himself firing imitation handgun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee ‘Action Man’ filmed himself firing imitation handgun

A sheriff told Kai Fekkes that he had an issue with him "fantasising about being Action Man" and warned the 20-year-old he wasn't "a child playing cowboys and Indians."

By Ross Gardiner
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.

A Dundee man with a possible “fascination” with weapons has admitted firing an imitation handgun near city lock-ups.

Kai Fekkes is already awaiting sentence for bringing a machete to his father’s home.

The 20-year-old has also admitted he had a Turkish-made imitation firearm on Fairmuir Street last summer.

Unemployed Fekkes was caught after police searched his Clepington Road flat with a warrant.

They found an entirely legal imitation handgun but mobile phone analysis showed Fekkes had been filmed illegally using the gun near local lock-ups.

A later check recovered almost a dozen blank used cartridges where Fekkes had been firing.

More reports have been ordered ahead of sentencing for both offences..

Second admission

Fekkes appeared on Tuesday at Dundee Sheriff Court by video link from HMP Polmont, where he is remanded, to admit breaching firearms legislation.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion explained police attended his home with a warrant at 6am on June 11 and Fekkes answered the door.

He told police: “I’ve got a blank firing imitation. It’s UK-legal.

“It’s in a black bag in my room.”

Police found the gun in the bag, along with two boxes of ammunition.

He told police he paid £109 for the gun from a UK retailer.

Fekkes had the imitation gun in public in Fairmuir Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

Police believed the item was legal but sent it to their HQ in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire, for further analysis.

There, experts found the Retay Mod92 imitation handgun, made in Turkey, was in good condition and working order.

It fired 9mm blanks cartridges and was blocked so it could not fire bullets.

75 Fiocchi blank cartridges recovered were the same size.

However, it was mobile footage recovered from Fekkes’ phone which landed him in court.

It showed him firing the weapon near lockups in Dundee.

A police check found 11 used cartridges still at the location.

In court… again

Fekkes pled guilty to having the imitation firearm in a public place.

He tendered the plea at the same hearing in which he was due to be sentenced for bringing a machete to his father’s house after an argument.

Fekkes had ignored a court order not to approach his father when he arrived at his flat with the weapon.

Solicitor David Sinclair said: “What we’d attempted to do was bring matters together.”

Action Man

Sheriff George Way said: “Part of the difficulty is, standing the new offence it rather makes poor reading of Mr Fekkes’ vehement denial that he has a fascination with weapons.

“The only reason that he is here in relation to the other matter (the firearm) is that he couldn’t resist taking it out and playing with it.

“It’s an offence to take it out and start blasting away with it.

“The fact that he videos it doesn’t really persuade me that there there isn’t a greater risk.

“I have a serious issue with someone wanting to go out and fantasises about being whoever is the current Action Man and filming yourself going bang, bang, bang.

“He’s not a child playing cowboys and Indians.”

The sheriff ordered a supplementary report and deferred sentencing until August 30.

