Dundee ‘Action Man’ filmed himself firing imitation handgun

A Dundee man with a possible “fascination” with weapons has admitted firing an imitation handgun near city lock-ups.

Kai Fekkes is already awaiting sentence for bringing a machete to his father’s home.

The 20-year-old has also admitted he had a Turkish-made imitation firearm on Fairmuir Street last summer.

Unemployed Fekkes was caught after police searched his Clepington Road flat with a warrant.

They found an entirely legal imitation handgun but mobile phone analysis showed Fekkes had been filmed illegally using the gun near local lock-ups.

A later check recovered almost a dozen blank used cartridges where Fekkes had been firing.

More reports have been ordered ahead of sentencing for both offences..

Second admission

Fekkes appeared on Tuesday at Dundee Sheriff Court by video link from HMP Polmont, where he is remanded, to admit breaching firearms legislation.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion explained police attended his home with a warrant at 6am on June 11 and Fekkes answered the door.

He told police: “I’ve got a blank firing imitation. It’s UK-legal.

“It’s in a black bag in my room.”

Police found the gun in the bag, along with two boxes of ammunition.

He told police he paid £109 for the gun from a UK retailer.

Police believed the item was legal but sent it to their HQ in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire, for further analysis.

There, experts found the Retay Mod92 imitation handgun, made in Turkey, was in good condition and working order.

It fired 9mm blanks cartridges and was blocked so it could not fire bullets.

75 Fiocchi blank cartridges recovered were the same size.

However, it was mobile footage recovered from Fekkes’ phone which landed him in court.

It showed him firing the weapon near lockups in Dundee.

A police check found 11 used cartridges still at the location.

In court… again

Fekkes pled guilty to having the imitation firearm in a public place.

He tendered the plea at the same hearing in which he was due to be sentenced for bringing a machete to his father’s house after an argument.

Fekkes had ignored a court order not to approach his father when he arrived at his flat with the weapon.

Solicitor David Sinclair said: “What we’d attempted to do was bring matters together.”

Action Man

Sheriff George Way said: “Part of the difficulty is, standing the new offence it rather makes poor reading of Mr Fekkes’ vehement denial that he has a fascination with weapons.

“The only reason that he is here in relation to the other matter (the firearm) is that he couldn’t resist taking it out and playing with it.

“It’s an offence to take it out and start blasting away with it.

“The fact that he videos it doesn’t really persuade me that there there isn’t a greater risk.

“I have a serious issue with someone wanting to go out and fantasises about being whoever is the current Action Man and filming yourself going bang, bang, bang.

“He’s not a child playing cowboys and Indians.”

The sheriff ordered a supplementary report and deferred sentencing until August 30.

