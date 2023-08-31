Weapons-obsessed Dundee man jailed for fake firearm stunt

A weapons fanatic who pretended he was firing a live gun on a Dundee street for a social media stunt has been jailed for 29 months.

Kai Fekkes was also made subject to a further eight months supervised release after a sheriff said he had “an unhealthy interest in dangerous things.”

Fekkes, 20, was described as a self-styled “action man” who was also convicted of offences involving a machete and a rolling pin.

The former porridge factory worker, of Clepington Road, Dundee, admitted having the imitation handgun in Fairmuir Street on June 11 2022.

The court previously heard how his flat was raided at 6am by police tipped off by a social media post that he had a weapon.

A £109 starter’s pistol was found with ammunition and an instruction manual.

He told officers he bought it in online, that it was legal in the UK and was blocked internally to prevent it shooting live 9mm cartridges.

Fekkes’ phone contained video footage from June 11 2022 of him firing a clip of bullets in a public place, beside lock-up garages.

A search of the area recovered 11 fired 9mm blank cartridges.

He returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday.

‘Disturbing behaviour’

Sheriff George Way said: “This was disturbing behaviour and underlying that was his unhealthy interest in dangerous things, so I am of the view the public must be protected.

“He wanted to acquire something he thought was exciting.

“He was prepared for it to be seen on social media.

“He wanted people to know he had the gun.”

“I have a serious issue with someone wanting to go out and carry out their fantasy about being whoever the latest action man is.” — Sheriff George Way.

He said it was “at least bravura” and added: “You wouldn’t be able to tell from the social media post that it wasn’t firing bullets.

“This was a particularly significant form of replica gun and apart from it not sending a bullet towards you, in all other respects it mirrors a 9 mm automatic.

“It is as near to a real gun in its overall actions as it can be.”

Not persuaded there is no ‘greater risk’

Sheriff Way questioned Fekkes’ obsession with weapons and said he appeared to be fulfilling his fantasy to be seen as an “action man” figure.

He continued: “The report makes rather poor reading of his vehement denial that he has a fascination with weapons.

“He couldn’t resist taking it out and playing with it.

“I have a serious issue with someone wanting to go out and carry out their fantasy about being whoever the latest action man is.

“He is not a child playing cowboys and Indians.

“He is going ‘bang, bang, bang.’

“It is not an offence to own the gun but it is an offence to take it out and start blasting away with it.

“I accept it just makes a noise but the fact he is out there and videos it doesn’t persuade me that there isn’t a greater risk.”

Fekkes also admitted having a machete, breaching bail, spitting in a police officer’s face during March 2022, and carrying a rolling pin as a weapon in Hilltown Court a year later.

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said: “The firearms offence he puts down to impulse.”

