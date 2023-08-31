Weapons-obsessed Dundee man jailed for fake firearm stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weapons-obsessed Dundee man jailed for fake firearm stunt

Kai Fekkes filmed himself firing a 9mm pistol which a sheriff said there was no way for the public to know was not real.

By Gordon Currie
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.

A weapons fanatic who pretended he was firing a live gun on a Dundee street for a social media stunt has been jailed for 29 months.

Kai Fekkes was also made subject to a further eight months supervised release after a sheriff said he had “an unhealthy interest in dangerous things.”

Fekkes, 20, was described as a self-styled “action man” who was also convicted of offences involving a machete and a rolling pin.

The former porridge factory worker, of Clepington Road, Dundee, admitted having the imitation handgun in Fairmuir Street on June 11 2022.

The court previously heard how his flat was raided at 6am by police tipped off by a social media post that he had a weapon.

A £109 starter’s pistol was found with ammunition and an instruction manual.

He told officers he bought it in online, that it was legal in the UK and was blocked internally to prevent it shooting live 9mm cartridges.

Fekkes’ phone contained video footage from June 11 2022 of him firing a clip of bullets in a public place, beside lock-up garages.

A search of the area recovered 11 fired 9mm blank cartridges.

He returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday.

‘Disturbing behaviour’

Sheriff George Way said: “This was disturbing behaviour and underlying that was his unhealthy interest in dangerous things, so I am of the view the public must be protected.

“He wanted to acquire something he thought was exciting.

“He was prepared for it to be seen on social media.

“He wanted people to know he had the gun.”

“I have a serious issue with someone wanting to go out and carry out their fantasy about being whoever the latest action man is.”

— Sheriff George Way.

He said it was “at least bravura” and added: “You wouldn’t be able to tell from the social media post that it wasn’t firing bullets.

“This was a particularly significant form of replica gun and apart from it not sending a bullet towards you, in all other respects it mirrors a 9 mm automatic.

“It is as near to a real gun in its overall actions as it can be.”

Not persuaded there is no ‘greater risk’

Sheriff Way questioned Fekkes’ obsession with weapons and said he appeared to be fulfilling his fantasy to be seen as an “action man” figure.

He continued: “The report makes rather poor reading of his vehement denial that he has a fascination with weapons.

“He couldn’t resist taking it out and playing with it.

“I have a serious issue with someone wanting to go out and carry out their fantasy about being whoever the latest action man is.

“He is not a child playing cowboys and Indians.

“He is going ‘bang, bang, bang.’

“It is not an offence to own the gun but it is an offence to take it out and start blasting away with it.

“I accept it just makes a noise but the fact he is out there and videos it doesn’t persuade me that there isn’t a greater risk.”

Fekkes also admitted having a machete, breaching bail, spitting in a police officer’s face during March 2022, and carrying a rolling pin as a weapon in Hilltown Court a year later.

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said: “The firearms offence he puts down to impulse.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

