Cars broken into on Dundee street as locals raise concerns over spate of crime

Locals have expressed their concerns over a spate of crime after cars were broken into on a Dundee street.

Two vehicles on Raglan Street in Stobswell were targeted towards the end of last week.

Residents claim cars on nearby Craigie Street were also targeted just weeks earlier.

It is unclear whether anything was taken during the Stobswell break-ins.

It comes after reports of ongoing problems with crime at the Greens of Dundee store on Albert Street, which was broken into on Tuesday.

One resident said: “There were cars broken into within the Craigie Street car park in the last few weeks.

‘It’s really concerning to see what’s happening on our doorstep’

“Then we’ve had the Raglan Street break-ins within a few days of each other.

“With the cars and the recent incident at Greens store, it’s really concerning to see what’s happening on our doorstep.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after two cars were broken into in Raglan Street, Dundee.

“The first incident was reported to police on Thursday August 24 and the second incident was reported on Saturday August 26.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

“Car theft is often an opportunistic crime and officers would like to take this opportunity to remind people to keep their vehicles secure and do not leave any valuables on display.”