Friday court round-up — Power pole crasher banned again

An man disqualified from driving for three years after he drunkenly crashed into an electricity pole has been sentenced for flouting the ban in Arbroath.

Gavin Bushnell, 54, returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court having admitted driving without the vehicle’s owner’s permission, while banned and without insurance on his home street, Townsend Road, on April 1 this year.

He had a three-year ban imposed in 2020 after a drunken crash left live power cables across a major road near Arbroath.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client had used the car to give someone a lift.

He said: “The problem for Mr Bushnell was the temptation of the vehicle being there.

“He does state that that was a very short journey but that’s not a great deal of mitigation.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said: “I see he’s throwing oils on the flames of his mental health by using cannabis.”

The sheriff imposed a six-month restriction of liberty order from 7pm to 7am each night.

He was also disqualified from driving for another three years.

Twice let go

A late-night prowler followed a 19-year-old student from a Dundee nightclub and sexually assaulted her until shocked witnesses came to her rescue. A court was told Ryan Byrne was spoken to by police twice in the aftermath of the attack after being identified by witnesses but was let go both times and it was only when he walked into a police station and confessed he was finally arrested.

Binoculars and trolley token

A thief was caught with a blade and a stolen pair of binoculars after being spotted on camera rummaging around a woman’s car earlier in the night.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Christopher Martin, 34, pled guilty to entering an insecure vehicle and stealing the binoculars, along with £2 worth of coins and a trolley token, in the town’s Stewart Court on July 19.

He also admitted a charge of having a knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority in Watt Crescent.

Procurator fiscal depute Alistair McDermid said a woman spotted in her Ring doorbell camera Martin rummaging in the car.

He left with the stolen items when challenged but police got a clear view of his face on the footage.

The traced him a short time later after a police dog picked up his scent and his phone was found.

He had the knife and stolen items.

Defence lawyer David Bell said his client had taken consumed diazepam before the theft and does not know where he got the knife.

The lawyer said Martin has long term drug dependency but is currently drug free in prison and is engaging with a recovery hub there.

He was jailed for 20 months – in particular because he has a high court conviction involving a knife – backdated to July 20 this year.

Dog attack

A woman was pulled to the ground and bitten on the leg by an Alsatian which jumped from a garden and chased her down the street in Cardenden. Ross Armour, 45, admitted being in charge of his daughter’s dangerously out of control dog.

Two officers treated

George Smith, 47, bit a police officer on his arm, leaving him needing a tetanus jag and antibiotics and pushed another constable, causing a sprain which meant he was signed off work for weeks.

The assaults took place at Dunfermline police station on July 3 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Smith had been taken into police custody due to being intoxicated in a public place.

He was asked to remove his clothing after refusing to answer welfare questions.

The fiscal said: “He was not happy and turned and bit (the PC) on the arm, breaking the skin and leaving a bruise.

“He pushed his body weight against the other officer and caused his wrist to bend in an awkward direction, causing bruising and swelling”.

Smith was left in a cell to calm down.

Smith, of Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy, admitted both assaults and was placed on a structured deferred sentence, with a review date set for November 29.

Boyfriend-from-hell

A boyfriend-from-hell dowsed his partner with bleach before threatening to set her ablaze during a 15-month campaign of abuse. It was among a series of offences admitted by Dylan Scott, 28, taking place in a Glasgow hotel, a ferry, a music festival and locations in Dundee.

‘Significant danger’ on the roads

A Dundonian has been banned from the road for 20 months after driving to Blairgowrie while more than four times over the limit.

Kirsty Gauld pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court to driving with excess alcohol (97mics/ 22) on August 10 this year.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry saidd witnesses were driving behind the 37-year-old on the A923 just after 6pm and contacted police believing she was drunk or unwell as she repeatedly crossed the central line.

Police found her at a property in Blairgowrie and she told them she had not been drinking but she failed a breath test.

Defence solicitor John McLaughlin said: “She’s a manager. She’s been driving for 19 years.

“She also had a glass of wine when she got home.

“She’s very remorseful and ashamed and embarrassed.”

Sheriff William Wood also fined the first offender, of Arklay Street, £1,350 plus a £75 victim surcharge.

He said: “Clearly you presented a significant danger to other road users.

“I’m sure you’ve learned your lesson and we won’t see you again.”

Airborne cocaine driver

A teenage driver left a “path of destruction” in a Fife street when his car became airborne, travelled through a garden and hit roadwork barriers and another vehicle. Jason Ward, 19, was found to be under the influence of drink or drugs during the dangerous driving episode in Bouprie Rise, Dalgety Bay, on April 30 last year.

‘You know the script’

A prisoner has had four months added to his sentence after admitting using an illicit SIM card in HMP Perth.

Andrew Pattie, 31, appeared at the city’s sheriff court via a video link from HMP Edinburgh to admit the April 27 offence.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry explained two prison officers found him lying on his C-Hall cell bed, using the phone without its prison-issue SIM.

Representing himself, Pattie said: “It was just stupid.

“I was keeping in touch with my family – hat’s all it was for.”

Sheriff William Wood added four months to Pattie’s prison sentence.

His liberation date had been in April next year.

The sheriff said: “Clearly you’re an experienced prisoner. You know the script.”

