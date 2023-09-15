Friday court round-up — Fractured face and drunken soldier

A Montrose man has been fined £580 for hurling a pool cue after becoming angry with a former associate at a competition.

Kevin Harrison, 40, pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the Caledonia Golf Club Bar on November 3 last year.

He made threats of violence towards a man, shouted, swore and acted aggressively.

Harrison, listed on Forfar Sheriff Court papers as residing at the golf course, also threw the cue in the man’s direction.

After police attended, he assaulted two constables, including by repeatedly punching one to the head.

Death crash accused gives evidence

Fife man Liam McWatt wept as he recalled the moment he learned two people had died after being hit by his car in 2019. He denies causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Harry and Shirley Taggerty in Glenrothes and his trial will continue next week.

‘Seen things some of us hope never to see’

A drunken squaddie assaulted police after having too much to drink at an Arbroath bar.

Soldier Greig Bell, who has completed two tours in Afghanistan, had been drinking in the Central Bar on December 9 2021.

Staff asked him to leave at 10pm but police had to attend half an hour later.

Officers watched Bell push another customer and handcuffed him but he kicked one as he was being taken to the police vehicle.

Bell, 36, of Arbroath, admitted assault and acting in a threatening or abusive manner inside the pub and assaulting the constable outside.

Solicitor Keith Sym presented a letter from Bell’s staff sergeant to Sheriff Eric Brown.

Mr Sym said: “There are previous convictions within the record and this particular offence related to Mr Bell consuming far too much alcohol.

“His recollection of events is not particularly good.

“He is very cautious about drinking now.

“He is a man that has seen things some of us hope never to see.”

Sheriff Brown imposed 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year.

Dog to be destroyed

A sheriff ordered the destruction of a “dangerous” American bulldog after two unprovoked attacks on pets near a Kinross-shire village school. Pensioner James Murdoch was found guilty of charges relating the attacks.

Extra time for knife brute

A Fife man jailed for a horrific knife attack on his heavily pregnant girlfriend, which caused her to lose her unborn twins, has had his sentence extended.

Stephen Ramsay, caged for attempted murder in 2020, was this week handed an extra five months behind bars after he admitted possessing an illicit SIM card.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the device was discovered inside the 40-year-old’s prison-issued mobile during a routine search on April 30.

Representing himself via video link, Ramsay told the court he had borrowed the SIM because his “phone system wasn’t working”.

He said: “My dad was in a care home after having a stroke and I needed the SIM card to keep in contact with him.”

Jailing Ramsay for an extra five months, Sheriff Neil Bowie told him: “Standing your significant record of previous offending, a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal.”

Ramsay replied: “Thank you, have a lovely day.”

In May, he was handed another 27 months in jail after he admitted breaching a non-harassment order – formally set to last 999 years – by repeatedly phoning his partner from prison.

Ramsay has 92 convictions for a wide range of offences.

The High Court in Aberdeen previously heard how he launched a frenzied attack on his girlfriend in February 2019, after wrongly accusing her of taking money he had obtained by posing as a homeless beggar on the streets of Edinburgh.

He was jailed for five years but made subject to a lifelong restriction order, meaning he will only be released once he is considered no longer a danger to the public.

Dealers jailed

A Fife pair responsible for dealing cocaine and LSD have been jailed. Stephanie Guiry, 27, and Blake Priestley, 30, were concerned in the supply of the class A drugs in Dunfermline, Inverkeithing and elsewhere in 2020.

Fractured face

A Dundee man fractured his friend’s face after a day of drinking with him.

Derek Alland , 29, of Craigmore Street, appeared by a video link from HMP Low Moss to Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard he had attended various licensed premises with his victim on October 22 2020 and later, at his victim’s home in Uist Terrace, he punched the man’s face.

Alland’s victim woke at 12.30pm the next day and an acquaintance told him he needed to go to Ninewells.

In the following days, Alland messaged the man on Facebook and said: “I must have been hitting you hard, I’m sorry.”

The man suffered bruising and a fracture.

He previously admitted severely injuring his victim.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until November 14.

Trouble flared

A Fife football fan has become one of the first in Scotland to be prosecuted under new laws to regulate the use of fireworks. The 16-year-old admitted having a lit smoke bomb at a Fife derby in Kirkcaldy in July this year.

Caused crash

Angus woman Susan Murdie has been banned after jurors found her guilty of causing serious injury by driving dangerously.

She drove into the path of another vehicle on May 15 in 2021 on the A933 near Colliston, colliding with it and causing one female to sustain “serious” injuries and another to be less badly injured.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and the road was closed for three hours.

66-year-old Murdie, of Boysack Farm near Arbroath, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

She must resit the extended test before driving again.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.