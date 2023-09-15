Friday court round-up — Fractured face and drunken soldier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Fractured face and drunken soldier

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Montrose man has been fined £580 for hurling a pool cue after becoming angry with a former associate at a competition.

Kevin Harrison, 40, pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the Caledonia Golf Club Bar on November 3 last year.

He made threats of violence towards a man, shouted, swore and acted aggressively.

Harrison, listed on Forfar Sheriff Court papers as residing at the golf course, also threw the cue in the man’s direction.

After police attended, he assaulted two constables, including by repeatedly punching one to the head.

Death crash accused gives evidence

Fife man Liam McWatt wept as he recalled the moment he learned two people had died after being hit by his car in 2019. He denies causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Harry and Shirley Taggerty in Glenrothes and his trial will continue next week.

Liam McWatt
Liam McWatt gave evidence at his trial.

‘Seen things some of us hope never to see’

A drunken squaddie assaulted police after having too much to drink at an Arbroath bar.

Soldier Greig Bell, who has completed two tours in Afghanistan, had been drinking in the Central Bar on December 9 2021.

Staff asked him to leave at 10pm but police had to attend half an hour later.

Officers watched Bell push another customer and handcuffed him but he kicked one as he was being taken to the police vehicle.

Bell, 36, of Arbroath, admitted assault and acting in a threatening or abusive manner inside the pub and assaulting the constable outside.

Solicitor Keith Sym presented a letter from Bell’s staff sergeant to Sheriff Eric Brown.

Mr Sym said: “There are previous convictions within the record and this particular offence related to Mr Bell consuming far too much alcohol.

“His recollection of events is not particularly good.

“He is very cautious about drinking now.

“He is a man that has seen things some of us hope never to see.”

Sheriff Brown imposed 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year.

Dog to be destroyed

A sheriff ordered the destruction of a “dangerous” American bulldog after two unprovoked attacks on pets near a Kinross-shire village school. Pensioner James Murdoch was found guilty of charges relating the attacks.

James Murdoch
James Murdoch.

Extra time for knife brute

A Fife man jailed for a horrific knife attack on his heavily pregnant girlfriend, which caused her to lose her unborn twins, has had his sentence extended.

Stephen Ramsay, caged for attempted murder in 2020, was this week handed an extra five months behind bars after he admitted possessing an illicit SIM card.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the device was discovered inside the 40-year-old’s prison-issued mobile during a routine search on April 30.

Representing himself via video link, Ramsay told the court he had borrowed the SIM because his “phone system wasn’t working”.

He said: “My dad was in a care home after having a stroke and I needed the SIM card to keep in contact with him.”

Stephen Ramsay
Stephen Ramsay.

Jailing Ramsay for an extra five months, Sheriff Neil Bowie told him: “Standing your significant record of previous offending, a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal.”

Ramsay replied: “Thank you, have a lovely day.”

In May, he was handed another 27 months in jail after he admitted breaching a non-harassment order – formally set to last 999 years – by repeatedly phoning his partner from prison.

Ramsay has 92 convictions for a wide range of offences.

The High Court in Aberdeen previously heard how he launched a frenzied attack on his girlfriend in February 2019, after wrongly accusing her of taking money he had obtained by posing as a homeless beggar on the streets of Edinburgh.

He was jailed for five years but made subject to a lifelong restriction order, meaning he will only be released once he is considered no longer a danger to the public.

Dealers jailed

A Fife pair responsible for dealing cocaine and LSD have been jailed. Stephanie Guiry, 27, and Blake Priestley, 30, were concerned in the supply of the class A drugs in Dunfermline, Inverkeithing and elsewhere in 2020.

Blake Priestley and Stephanie Guiry
Blake Priestley and Stephanie Guiry were jailed. Images: Facebook.

Fractured face

A Dundee man fractured his friend’s face after a day of drinking with him.

Derek Alland , 29, of Craigmore Street, appeared by a video link from HMP Low Moss to Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard he had attended various licensed premises with his victim on October 22 2020 and later, at his victim’s home in Uist Terrace, he punched the man’s face.

Alland’s victim woke at 12.30pm the next day and an acquaintance told him he needed to go to Ninewells.

In the following days, Alland messaged the man on Facebook and said: “I must have been hitting you hard, I’m sorry.”

The man suffered bruising and a fracture.

He previously admitted severely injuring his victim.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until November 14.

Trouble flared

A Fife football fan has become one of the first in Scotland to be prosecuted under new laws to regulate the use of fireworks. The 16-year-old admitted having a lit smoke bomb at a Fife derby in Kirkcaldy in July this year.

A red smoke bomb
The teenager was spotted with a smoke bomb before the derby match. Image: Shutterstock.

Caused crash

Angus woman Susan Murdie has been banned after jurors found her guilty of causing serious injury by driving dangerously.

She drove into the path of another vehicle on May 15 in 2021 on the A933 near Colliston, colliding with it and causing one female to sustain “serious” injuries and another to be less badly injured.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and the road was closed for three hours.

A933 crash
The crash caused by Susan Murdie.

66-year-old Murdie, of Boysack Farm near Arbroath, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

She must resit the extended test before driving again.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

