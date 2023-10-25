Wednesday court round-up — Cold call robber and spiked drink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Cold call robber and spiked drink

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A cold caller from Dundee who robbed a pensioner in his own home will be supervised when he is released from prison.

Last month, Max McCaskill was convicted of assaulting and robbing the 79-year-old man after a trial at the city’s sheriff court.

McCaskill, who has spent most of 2023 on remand, was brought back to court to be sentenced following the completion of background reports.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “In the past, he’s struggled to co-operate with social work because of his drug addiction problems.”

Max McCaskill
Max McCaskill. Image: DC Thomson.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a 20-month prison sentence, backdated to January 2.

She also made a six-month supervised release order.

Jaw break fine

Top Dundee businessman Walter “Wattie” Milne was fined £1500 after breaking a man’s jaw in the Fort Bar, Broughty Ferry. METALtech boss Milne was convicted by the majority of jurors following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Walter Milne
Walter ‘Wattie’ Milne. Image: DC Thomson.

No memory

A Perth man has no memory of lobbing a brick through the window of a city centre beauty shop, making off with £213 worth of cosmetics and causing £200 of damage.

Richard McIntosh smashed his way into the High Street branch of Savers during the first weeks of the Covid lockdown in April 2020.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client had no recollection of the raid, which was captured on CCTV.

“He remembers waking up in a police station,” she said.

“He was heavily under the influence of Valium at the time.”

Savers, Perth High Street
McIntosh raided Savers in High Street, Perth. Image: Google

Perth Sheriff Court heard he later terrorised neighbours by kicking and banging on their doors in a block of flats in Canal Street.

He was jailed for six months.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said the 51-year-old arrived home at around 11pm on April 27 2020.

“He attempted to get into his home address and suffered cuts to his arm.

“He was in a distressed state.

“He started shouting and swearing, saying that his neighbours didn’t care for him.”

McIntosh then went door-to-door kicking and shouting.

He told one terrified resident: “Open the f***ing door you b***h.”

McIntosh was told he was frightening children living in the block and had to be separated from another tenant who confronted him.

McIntosh previously pled guilty to housebreaking, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and two bail breaches.

Shoe shop embezzler

A former manager of a Dundee shoe shop was caught embezzling more than £1,000 after bosses began probing cash refunds. Alison Galligan had worked at the Clark’s shoe shop on Dundee’s Murraygate for more than two decades when she was pulled up by management.

Alison Galligan
Alison Galligan.

Drink spiked?

A 21-year-old man who refused to leave a Dalgety Bay bar and struggled violently with police officers trying to handcuff him has been admonished.

William Johnstone appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and resisting, obstructing or hindering three police constables at Louie Brown’s bar in Regents Way on April 26 this year.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court Johnstone was the last customer at the bar on a Wednesday night around 10.30pm when staff called police to help remove him as he was refusing to leave.

Officers arrived minutes later and saw a number of personal items were strewn around the bar on the ground.

When they approached, Johnstone told them to “f**k off”.

The fiscal said police attempted to escort him out by his arms but Johnstone became volatile, lashing out with his arms and legs and at one point struck a constable in the chest.

Johnstone was then taken to the ground but continued to struggle and prevent officers from applying handcuffs.

He was taken to Dunfermline police station.

Louie Brown's bar in Dalgety Bay
Louie Brown’s bar in Dalgety Bay. Image: Google.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said first offender Johnstone’s behaviour appeared to be out of character.

He said his client had been drinking but “not to a significant degree” and, although he can not prove it, is of the view there was interference with one of his drinks.

The solicitor said Johnstone can not recollect anything and woke up in a cell with cuts and bruises, adding: “Police were good enough to give him a lift home despite his behaviour”.

He said Johnstone has apologised to police, the bar staff, and court staff, and is deeply ashamed and embarrassed.

Johnstone, of Skua Drive, Dalgety Bay, felt so bad about it he became depressed and consulted with a GP, who referred him to a psychiatrist.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon acknowledged it seemed out of character and admonished Johnstone.

Posted pic and made vile threats

A vile ex-boyfriend made rape and death threats before posting an explicit photo and personal details of his former lover online. However, Andrew Rennie from Montrose avoided being placed on the Sex Offenders Register as a sheriff ruled there was no “significant sexual element” to his behaviour.

Andrew Rennie
Andrew Rennie.

Motorway crash

A 45-year-old woman has admitted drink-driving and colliding with a portable lighting unit on the motorway in Fife.

Stacey Robertson drove a car southbound on the M90, between the Kelty and Halbeath junctions, after consuming excess alcohol (170mgs/50) on June 2 this year.

On the same date and on the same stretch of road she drove carelessly by entering a closed area of the road, colliding with a portable lighting unit, driving towards road workers causing them to take evasive action, and colliding with a central reservation.

Robertson appeared in court to admit both charges.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon deferred sentencing until November 15 for background reports and banned Robertson from driving in the interim.

Attempted murder and fire raising charge

Jamie Morrison, 33, and Chloe Arnott, 30, both of Glenrothes, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face an allegation of attempted murder and wilful fire raising to the danger of life following a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly.

The pair also face charges of theft and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Neither entered a plea and they were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Flames from the Lochgelly fire were visible in Cowdenbeath.
The fire in Francis Street, Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Abduction charges

Two men have appeared in a Fife court accused of assault and abduction.

David Stancu, 27, of Kirkcaldy, and Iacob Stancu, 25, of Methil, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to face the allegation.

They both made no plea or declaration and were committed for further examination and released on bail.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

