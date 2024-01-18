Thursday court round-up — Public pleasuring and police ‘smash’ threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Public pleasuring and police ‘smash’ threat

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man jailed for abducting his pregnant girlfriend and attacking buses with rocks, will serve an extra four months behind bars after he was caught with contraband.

Drew Anderson, 24, was jailed in 2018 for a series of crimes including dragging his then-partner back into his home at Blackford when she tried to escape through a window.

On another occasion, he hurled stones at coaches on the day his mother Louise admitted stabbing his father Douglas to death.

He returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having an illicit SIM card in the city jail on March 31 last year.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client – whose earliest release date was December next year – had used the device to keep in touch with family members.

Drive-by paintball shooter

A drive-by paintball shooter from Dundee has been jailed. Kevin O’Donnell, 31, was found guilty of two assaults and a charge of culpable and reckless conduct after the shooting spree in the city.

Kevin O'Donnell, paintball shooter
Kevin O’Donnell was jailed after his paintball rampage. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock

Public display

A Fife man seen pleasuring himself at his window has been fined £300.

Kenan Wilson, 31, of Lochleven Road, Lochore, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having earlier pled guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to members of the public on April 4 2023.

Prosecutor Charlotte Allen told the court a woman saw Wilson standing at the window in the nude, holding his penis in his hand and looking out onto the road at around 12.30pm.

Ms Allen said another woman then saw him at the window looking onto the road while nude and with both hands down the front of his body.

Moments later, a third woman saw him nude and looking out of the window while masturbating, took a photo and contacted the police.

The fiscal depute said police arrived at around 12.45pm and Wilson was charged and taken to the police station.

Wilson was made subject to a structured deferred sentence when he admitted the crime in mid-October and defence lawyer Pete Robertson said his client has fully complied.

The solicitor said: “I would ask the court to look at it as an aberration on his part.”

Benefits cheat prison fears

A benefits cheat who swindled taxpayers out of £30,000 could be jailed as a sheriff said there are few punishment options available. Marie van den Berg, 57, from Alyth, kept an inheritance windfall secret from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Marie Van Den Berg at Perth Sheriff Court
Benefits cheat Marie Van Den Berg at Perth Sheriff Court.

‘Let’s have a go’

A rambling thief threatened to “smash” police officers outside a Tesco supermarket.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Josh Black, 26, admitted stealing £23 of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Perth’s High Street on January 14 and 15 2022.

He further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Tesco, Edinburgh Road, days later.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said that at 4.10am on January 28, police saw Black “staggering” and “speaking incoherently” to himself.

“He appeared to be intoxicated. He was initially cooperative but then became irate.”

Black told police: “Let’s have a go. I’ll f***ing smash you.”

He continued his tirade after being put in the back of a police van, shouting: “I’ll f***ing fight you.”

He then attempted to strike one officer on the head.

After hearing Black had stopped binge drinking, Sheriff William Wood placed him on supervision for 12 months and told him: “I hope I don’t see you again.”

Repeated road rages

A repeat road rage driver struck another motorist’s van with a baseball bat in a right of way dispute on a Dunfermline road. It was one of three incidents in a year admitted by  Antonio Bocchino, 34.

Antonio Bocchino
Road rage driver Antonio Bocchino.

Illegally sought job

A Fife woman has been fined after trying to gain regulated work while banned by law.

Janina Kezun, 60, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offence.

Kezun, from Leslie, admitted that on January 11 in 2022, she sought to do regulated work while barred by the Protection For Vulnerable Groups Act 2007.

She was fined £135, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

