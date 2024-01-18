Thursday court round-up — Public pleasuring and police ‘smash’ threat

A man jailed for abducting his pregnant girlfriend and attacking buses with rocks, will serve an extra four months behind bars after he was caught with contraband.

Drew Anderson, 24, was jailed in 2018 for a series of crimes including dragging his then-partner back into his home at Blackford when she tried to escape through a window.

On another occasion, he hurled stones at coaches on the day his mother Louise admitted stabbing his father Douglas to death.

He returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having an illicit SIM card in the city jail on March 31 last year.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client – whose earliest release date was December next year – had used the device to keep in touch with family members.

Drive-by paintball shooter

A drive-by paintball shooter from Dundee has been jailed. Kevin O’Donnell, 31, was found guilty of two assaults and a charge of culpable and reckless conduct after the shooting spree in the city.

Public display

A Fife man seen pleasuring himself at his window has been fined £300.

Kenan Wilson, 31, of Lochleven Road, Lochore, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having earlier pled guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to members of the public on April 4 2023.

Prosecutor Charlotte Allen told the court a woman saw Wilson standing at the window in the nude, holding his penis in his hand and looking out onto the road at around 12.30pm.

Ms Allen said another woman then saw him at the window looking onto the road while nude and with both hands down the front of his body.

Moments later, a third woman saw him nude and looking out of the window while masturbating, took a photo and contacted the police.

The fiscal depute said police arrived at around 12.45pm and Wilson was charged and taken to the police station.

Wilson was made subject to a structured deferred sentence when he admitted the crime in mid-October and defence lawyer Pete Robertson said his client has fully complied.

The solicitor said: “I would ask the court to look at it as an aberration on his part.”

Benefits cheat prison fears

A benefits cheat who swindled taxpayers out of £30,000 could be jailed as a sheriff said there are few punishment options available. Marie van den Berg, 57, from Alyth, kept an inheritance windfall secret from the Department for Work and Pensions.

‘Let’s have a go’

A rambling thief threatened to “smash” police officers outside a Tesco supermarket.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Josh Black, 26, admitted stealing £23 of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Perth’s High Street on January 14 and 15 2022.

He further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Tesco, Edinburgh Road, days later.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said that at 4.10am on January 28, police saw Black “staggering” and “speaking incoherently” to himself.

“He appeared to be intoxicated. He was initially cooperative but then became irate.”

Black told police: “Let’s have a go. I’ll f***ing smash you.”

He continued his tirade after being put in the back of a police van, shouting: “I’ll f***ing fight you.”

He then attempted to strike one officer on the head.

After hearing Black had stopped binge drinking, Sheriff William Wood placed him on supervision for 12 months and told him: “I hope I don’t see you again.”

Repeated road rages

A repeat road rage driver struck another motorist’s van with a baseball bat in a right of way dispute on a Dunfermline road. It was one of three incidents in a year admitted by Antonio Bocchino, 34.

Illegally sought job

A Fife woman has been fined after trying to gain regulated work while banned by law.

Janina Kezun, 60, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offence.

Kezun, from Leslie, admitted that on January 11 in 2022, she sought to do regulated work while barred by the Protection For Vulnerable Groups Act 2007.

She was fined £135, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

