Thursday court round-up — Tesco clash and car thief behind bars

A teenager who was part of a gang that raided Tayside garages for high-end cars has been locked up.

Jayden Robertson was caught on camera raiding premises in Dundee and Angus.

A Land Rover Discovery was among the vehicles stolen and was later found smashed up and ditched near Alloway Place in Dundee.

Robertson, 18, has been sentenced to a period of detention after pleading guilty to stealing a Jaguar, BMW, Ssanyong Musso and a Volkswagen T-Roc on June 14 2023.

Dundee Sheriff Court was previously told how Robertson, who has previous convictions for car thefts, worked with others to target Pitairlie Garage in Newbigging and GRM Bodycraft at Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.

Robertson, formerly of Findhorn Street, but now a prisoner of HMYOI Polmont, was sentenced to 13 months detention by Sheriff Paul Brown.

He was also placed on a six-month supervised release order following the completion of his sentence.

Prison bid thwarted

The mother of a convicted rapist who was caught smuggling a balloon and mobile phone into HMP Perth has avoided being locked up herself. Shona Alexander attempted to sneak in the device during visiting hours, by hiding it in her wheelchair, as she went to see her son Steven Banks.

Tesco clash

A woman has been jailed for four months after clashing with staff at a Tesco supermarket.

Shannon Prow appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and admitted stealing food from the store at Dunblane on July 22 last year.

The 30-year-old, from Bo’ness, also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive way, likely to cause fear or alarm.

Prosecutor Christie McColl said Prow was seen by staff pushing a shopping trolley in the Springfield Terrace shop at about 8.45am.

“The accused was told she was not welcome in store, because of an earlier incident,” she said.

Prow became aggressive and told staff: “Even if it was me, what are you going to do about it?”

When asked to leave, Prow responded “get your back up” and “get the f*** off my trolley”.

Police were called and Prow grabbed items from the shelves before walking out.

Solicitor Ross McGowan, defending, told the court: “She has one of the most troubling backgrounds I have ever experienced with a client.”

He said Prow, who is already serving a custodial sentence, suffers from PTSD and “hopes to come out of the other end a much better person.”

Cafe clash compo

A restaurateur has been ordered to pay compensation to a man he attacked and a woman he shoved when they visited his cafe after a funeral. Martin Tippett hit the man on the head and body after he quizzed the cafe owner about his treatment of an elderly lady. Tippett previously hit the headlines for making restaurant staff work during lockdown while claiming furlough payments.

Windscreen smash

An Angus man has been given six months to save up compensation after admitting taking a metal bar to his former girlfriend’s car after finding out she had moved on.

Scott Lamond appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit threatening or abusive behaviour on November 2 last year.

Just after 7pm, Lamond, 21, of Ricketts Court in Edzell Woods, turned up at his ex’s home in Brechin, in a car, with another person.

After shouting abuse, he produced a metal bar and smashed the woman’s windscreen with one swing as she watched from her home.

Lamond later handed himself in to police.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He didn’t deal with the separation well – it affected his mental health.

“On this particular day, he found out she had moved on.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until August 8 for Lamond to behave and save up money to pay for the damage.

She told him: “The complainer in this case said, having ended her relationship with you, whether or not she formed any other relationships was, quite frankly, not your business.

“She was right.”

