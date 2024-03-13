Wednesday court round-up — Camping calamity and ‘no chance’ robber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Camping calamity and ‘no chance’ robber

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A 21-year-old Glenrothes man has pleaded guilty to downloading child abuse images and been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Ewan James, of Waverley Drive, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offending, which took place between January 23 and September 21 2022.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court police were made aware of an internet connection at James’ home address being used to access indecent images of children.

Two mobile phones were retrieved from his bedroom in a search.

Cyber crime analysis revealed two indecent images rated category A – the worst kind – and seven category C images.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until April 23 to obtain the reports and for the plea in mitigation and James’ bail was continued.

Fiesta fascination

A Fife thief with a “fascination for Fiestas” who used a coding device to steal cars worth £210,000 in a “meticulously planned” operation has been jailed. Derrin Gunn, 20, earlier pled guilty to committing 15 crimes – including stealing 10 vehicles – over a five-month period.

Fife thief Derrin Gunn had a 'fascination' for Fiestas.
Derrin Gunn had a ‘fascination’ for Fiestas. Image: Facebook.

Camping calamity

A camping trip ended in calamity for a Dundee man who drunkenly drove home after a bitter argument.

Aaron Williamson has been hit with a hefty ban, 10 years after previously being disqualified for drink-driving.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 34-year-old chose to get behind the wheel at around 6.30am to escape a dispute on the trip in Newport-on-Tay.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “Police were contacted at around 6am in relation to an ongoing disturbance near Newport.

“The accused was reported to have driven off under the influence of alcohol.

“Police captured the accused driving northbound on the Tay Road Bridge into Dundee.

“CCTV footage followed him driving in the direction of Hilltown.

“Police traced the vehicle on Annan Terrace and the accused was trying to get into a communal block.”

Tay Road bridge looking towards Dundee
Williamson was detected on the Tay Road Bridge and traced at home in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Williamson, of Annan Terrace, was said to to be slurring his speech, unsteady on his feet and smelling strongly of alcohol.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol (57mics/ 22)  on July 21 last year.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “They had all been away on a camping trip and a very serious incident occurred.

“Mr Williamson simply wanted to remove himself from the situation.”

Due to his previous ban, Williamson was disqualified from driving for three years and  fined £1,200.

Devastating crash

A passenger was left seriously injured and vomiting blood when his drunk friend crashed his car into a wall in Dundee’s West End. Ross Cochrane got behind the wheel of the vehicle while over the limit and uninsured, before smashing it at speed on Roseangle.

Ross Cochrane leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Ross Cochrane.

‘No chance’ for robber

A would-be robber was told by a Glenrothes shop worker there was “no chance” she would be giving him money during his failed raid.

Aaron Nicol, 29, was carrying a blade during the incident at a Premier Store at the Glenwood Centre on November 20 2022.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assault and attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife.

Premier, Glenwood Centre, Glenrothes
Nicol tried to rob the Premier store, Glenwood Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Google.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court the employee was on shift and in the alcohol aisle when she turned to see Nicol enter the till area.

She followed him in and pressed a buzzer to alert the manager.

Nicol said: “I need money, just give me money” and the worker replied: “No chance”.

Nicol then pushed past her, causing her to fall to the ground and injure her knees.

The manager arrived and saw Nicol with what appeared to be a kitchen knife but he and another person took hold of him anyway and pinned him against the door.

Ms Allan said the manager was able to remove the knife and Nicol was restrained on the ground before police attended.

First offender Nicol, of Shiel Court, Glenrothes – a sales assistant himself – said he regretted his actions and had “done it under duress”.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until April 23 to obtain background reports and mitigation and Nicol’s bail was continued.

‘Lost it’ on bus

Thomas Straiton, 66, from Auchtermuchty, drunkenly grappled in the aisle with a fellow Fife bus passenger after flying into a rage with the driver because the vehicle’s interior was in darkness. Straiton said “why don’t you go back to your own f****** country where you belong”, as he “lost it” and the dispute turned violent..

Thomas Straiton.
Thomas Straiton.

Stirling court driving ban

A Bridge of Allan quantity surveyor has been given unpaid work and banned from the road for three years for driving at more than five times the drink-drive limit.

Robin Nolan, 53, of Keir Street, previously admitted driving under the influence (125mics/ 22) on the town’s Fountain Road on July 2 last year.

However, defence lawyer, Virgil Crawford, told Stirling Sheriff Court his client does not accept this was the alcohol level at the time he drove.

Mr Crawford said he accepts drinking wine before driving to a shop but says he then returned home and drank some whisky.

Police then arrived and he gave the breath specimen.

The lawyer said: “Whatever the level of alcohol at the time of driving, it was over the legal limit and he accepts that.”

Police officer holding a breathalyser
Nolan claims he had more alcohol after driving, which accounted for his high breathalyser reading.

The court heard Nolan received a four-month custodial sentence and ten-year driving ban when he last appeared in court for drink-driving more than a decade ago.

It was not said why the length of ban was so high.

In 2021 Nolan applied to have his disqualification period reduced and this was granted.

Mr Crawford argued for a non-custodial sentence, suggesting any prison term would be so low as to have any meaningful effect in addressing his client’s underlying issues.

He said Nolan was unable to explain why he made the foolish decision to drive under the influence.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony sentenced Nolan to 180 hours of unpaid work, a three-year driving ban, and placed him on offender supervision for 18 months, as a direct alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Mackie tried to rob the Exhale Vapour Lounge, Wellesley Road, Methil. Image: Google.
Methil vape shop armed robber botched crime then claimed knife raid was a joke
Asda Milton of Craigie.
Dundee shoplift lout banned from Asda and Sainsbury's for five years
Thomas Straiton.
Passenger abused driver and grappled in aisle due to 'dark' Fife bus
Fife thief Derrin Gunn had a 'fascination' for Fiestas.
Fife thief with 'fascination for Fiestas' used £200 coding device in 'meticulously planned' heists
Ross Cochrane leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver left passenger vomiting blood after high-speed Dundee crash
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Car flipper & vape and pizza 'robbery'
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.
Dangerous Dundee driver back in court days after police leg crush case
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling councillor in court to deny child abuse image charge
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Inverkeithing bully attacked dogs and assaulted woman while pregnant
The charge stated Mohammed stalked his victim at Alfie's Chippy in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy chip shop boss stalked teenager while wife fought cancer at home