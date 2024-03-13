Wednesday court round-up — Camping calamity and ‘no chance’ robber

A 21-year-old Glenrothes man has pleaded guilty to downloading child abuse images and been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Ewan James, of Waverley Drive, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offending, which took place between January 23 and September 21 2022.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court police were made aware of an internet connection at James’ home address being used to access indecent images of children.

Two mobile phones were retrieved from his bedroom in a search.

Cyber crime analysis revealed two indecent images rated category A – the worst kind – and seven category C images.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until April 23 to obtain the reports and for the plea in mitigation and James’ bail was continued.

Fiesta fascination

A Fife thief with a “fascination for Fiestas” who used a coding device to steal cars worth £210,000 in a “meticulously planned” operation has been jailed. Derrin Gunn, 20, earlier pled guilty to committing 15 crimes – including stealing 10 vehicles – over a five-month period.

Camping calamity

A camping trip ended in calamity for a Dundee man who drunkenly drove home after a bitter argument.

Aaron Williamson has been hit with a hefty ban, 10 years after previously being disqualified for drink-driving.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 34-year-old chose to get behind the wheel at around 6.30am to escape a dispute on the trip in Newport-on-Tay.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “Police were contacted at around 6am in relation to an ongoing disturbance near Newport.

“The accused was reported to have driven off under the influence of alcohol.

“Police captured the accused driving northbound on the Tay Road Bridge into Dundee.

“CCTV footage followed him driving in the direction of Hilltown.

“Police traced the vehicle on Annan Terrace and the accused was trying to get into a communal block.”

Williamson, of Annan Terrace, was said to to be slurring his speech, unsteady on his feet and smelling strongly of alcohol.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol (57mics/ 22) on July 21 last year.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “They had all been away on a camping trip and a very serious incident occurred.

“Mr Williamson simply wanted to remove himself from the situation.”

Due to his previous ban, Williamson was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £1,200.

Devastating crash

A passenger was left seriously injured and vomiting blood when his drunk friend crashed his car into a wall in Dundee’s West End. Ross Cochrane got behind the wheel of the vehicle while over the limit and uninsured, before smashing it at speed on Roseangle.

‘No chance’ for robber

A would-be robber was told by a Glenrothes shop worker there was “no chance” she would be giving him money during his failed raid.

Aaron Nicol, 29, was carrying a blade during the incident at a Premier Store at the Glenwood Centre on November 20 2022.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assault and attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court the employee was on shift and in the alcohol aisle when she turned to see Nicol enter the till area.

She followed him in and pressed a buzzer to alert the manager.

Nicol said: “I need money, just give me money” and the worker replied: “No chance”.

Nicol then pushed past her, causing her to fall to the ground and injure her knees.

The manager arrived and saw Nicol with what appeared to be a kitchen knife but he and another person took hold of him anyway and pinned him against the door.

Ms Allan said the manager was able to remove the knife and Nicol was restrained on the ground before police attended.

First offender Nicol, of Shiel Court, Glenrothes – a sales assistant himself – said he regretted his actions and had “done it under duress”.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until April 23 to obtain background reports and mitigation and Nicol’s bail was continued.

‘Lost it’ on bus

Thomas Straiton, 66, from Auchtermuchty, drunkenly grappled in the aisle with a fellow Fife bus passenger after flying into a rage with the driver because the vehicle’s interior was in darkness. Straiton said “why don’t you go back to your own f****** country where you belong”, as he “lost it” and the dispute turned violent..

Stirling court driving ban

A Bridge of Allan quantity surveyor has been given unpaid work and banned from the road for three years for driving at more than five times the drink-drive limit.

Robin Nolan, 53, of Keir Street, previously admitted driving under the influence (125mics/ 22) on the town’s Fountain Road on July 2 last year.

However, defence lawyer, Virgil Crawford, told Stirling Sheriff Court his client does not accept this was the alcohol level at the time he drove.

Mr Crawford said he accepts drinking wine before driving to a shop but says he then returned home and drank some whisky.

Police then arrived and he gave the breath specimen.

The lawyer said: “Whatever the level of alcohol at the time of driving, it was over the legal limit and he accepts that.”

The court heard Nolan received a four-month custodial sentence and ten-year driving ban when he last appeared in court for drink-driving more than a decade ago.

It was not said why the length of ban was so high.

In 2021 Nolan applied to have his disqualification period reduced and this was granted.

Mr Crawford argued for a non-custodial sentence, suggesting any prison term would be so low as to have any meaningful effect in addressing his client’s underlying issues.

He said Nolan was unable to explain why he made the foolish decision to drive under the influence.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony sentenced Nolan to 180 hours of unpaid work, a three-year driving ban, and placed him on offender supervision for 18 months, as a direct alternative to custody.

