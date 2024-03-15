Friday court round-up — No laughing matter and potentially deadly pillow attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — No laughing matter and potentially deadly pillow attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A motorcyclist was fined £300 after being caught speeding in the middle of a busy Dundee road while traffic was coming towards him.

Kieron Edwards admitted carelessly driving the bike on the A92 Arbroath Road between Kemnay Gardens and Ruthven Road on May 29 last year.

Dashcam footage picked up Edwards, 26, of Dens Road, racing past other vehicles into the path of other vehicles on approach to a pedestrian crossing.

Solicitor Scott Norrie told Dundee Sheriff Court his client, who also had six points imposed on his licence, “was driving to clear his head as he was struggling with anxiety and depression at the time.”

Rambo knife robber

A Fife robber flashed a “Rambo” knife at two prospective cannabis customers and robbed them of jewellery and Nike shoes. Charles McKeeman, 28, lured his victims out late at night in a car in the belief they were going to buy drugs from him.

Charles McKeeman.
Charles McKeeman lured his victims to a ‘drug deal’ and robbed them. Image: Facebook.

Potentially deadly pillow attack

A man who covered his partner’s face with pillows in a life-endangering attack at a Perth hotel has been jailed for more 27 months.

John McCann, 69, was previously convicted by a jury of the domestically-aggravated assault in a room at the Holiday Inn Express, Dunkeld Road, on August 27 2021.

The former coal miner was found guilty by a jury of repeatedly covering the woman’s face with pillows and restricting her breathing to the danger of her life.

He appeared for sentencing at Stirling Sheriff Court via video link to prison.

Defence lawyer James Cassels said both McCann and his then-partner were drinking and “things got out of hand”.

The solicitor said his client, of Leckethill Court, Cumbernauld, had been “in a bit of trouble in the past but not for the last 13 years”.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony said: “The jury determined he (McCann) was guilty of assault by repeatedly covering the face of the complainer with pillows and repeatedly restricting her breathing to the danger of life, with a domestic aggravation.

“In the circumstances there is no alternative but custody”.

The sheriff also granted a three-year non-harassment order.

Perverted taxman

Former Inland Revenue worker Ian Dunbar, 69, from Fife, was caught with a sick stash of child abuse material, including children having sex with animals. The court heard he met like-minded perverts on Twitter and chatted and shared material on another app.

Ian Dunbar.
Ian Dunbar.

Pedestrian injured

A Dundee woman has admitted “seriously” injuring a pedestrian she reversed into at speed in Blairgowrie.

Bozena Kopaczka was not present at Perth Sheriff Court when her case called but the 69-year-old wrote in to plead guilty to causing serious injury by driving carelessly.

Kopaczka, of City Road in Dundee, admitted she was behind the wheel at Allan Street on October 6 last year when she reversed at speed and mounted a pavement, before colliding with a parked vehicle.

Then, she collided with pedestrians Rozanna and Ian Rouse, knocking both of them to the ground and leaving the former nursing “serious” injuries.

Kopaczka then also collided with a commercial premises in the street.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing on the first offender until April 17, when he ordered her to be personally present and called for a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Deportation probe

A brazen thief could be deported after being locked up for targeting student flats in Dundee. Mariusz Domzalski made off with more than £1,600 worth of goods including rings, a games console and a set of clippers.

Domzalski targeted student flats at The Hub on Hawkhill.
Domzalski targeted student flats at The Hub on Hawkhill. Image: Google.

No laughing matter

A Blairgowrie lout took a metal pole to the parents of a teenager who laughed at him falling off his bike while intoxicated.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, James McGhie, 27, admitted twice acting in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing a Stanley knife.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson explained McGhie, of Park Drive, has been diagnosed with ADHD, OCD, autism and Tourette’s, which he has accepted exacerbating by using drink and drugs.

In the days leading to July 12 2021, he was high on cocaine, MDMA and amphetamines and had drunk copious amounts of spirits.

At 5pm, neighbours could hear him ranting and intoxicated and teenagers saw him drunkenly fall from his bike that evening.

Later, McGhie, armed with a metal pole, banged on the door of one of the teenager’s and rattled the letterbox.

The youngster’s parents came to the door and McGhie shouted “I’ll kill him”.

One of the parents disarmed McGhie, who fled.

When he was traced by police they found a Stanley knife in his trouser pocket.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said he has “little recollection of the offences due to his level of intoxication.”

He was placed under supervision for a year and an 8pm to 8am curfew for four months.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Handyman gets prison sentence for Dundee delivery driver attack
Thomson brought traffic to a standstill near the Balhaldie services on the A9. Image: Google.
Domestic abuser brought Perthshire A9 to standstill after violent clash with ex
Domzalski targeted student flats at The Hub on Hawkhill.
Dundee thief could be deported after targeting city students' flats
Charles McKeeman lured his victims to a 'drug deal' and robbed them. Image: Facebook.
Fife crack addict took Rambo knife to 'drug deal' and stole jewellery and Nike…
Ian Dunbar.
Former Inland Revenue worker from Fife had sick child abuse material
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Ninewells copper nicked and tap's aff scrap
Michael Cochrane.
Stirling pair attacked two men after ‘pro fighter’ racially abused Irish woman
Scott Tullis will be sentenced later.
Rapist 'without shame' behind bars for attacking women in Fife and Perthshire
Michael Nicoll at Forfar Sheriff Court during a previous appearance. Image: DC Thomson.
Arbroath police abuser spat in officer's face and tried to defecate in van
Facebook Messenger logo. A serial sex offender has been jailed for breaking conditions around mobile phone use.
Fife man jailed for sex with 13-year-old behind supermarket