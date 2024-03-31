Two years for Methil knifeman scared off during vape shop robbery bid

A knifeman who left empty-handed after a vape shop robbery attempt in Methil has been locked up for two years.

Desperate Donald Mackie claimed he had only been joking when his crime did not go to plan.

Mackie entered Exhale Vapour Lounge in Wellesley Road, Methil, at lunchtime on November 6 last year with his face partially covered.

After a drugs binge, the 33-year-old had been awake for up to three days straight.

He simply said “alright” to staff member Robert Reekie, then pulled out a three-to-four-inch knife from his waist pocket and demanded money.

However, the brave shop worker grabbed a pair of scissors and told regular customer Mackie neither of them would be “leaving happy”.

Returning to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this week, Mackie was imprisoned and told “the court has to have regard to the protection of the public”.

‘Revolving door of custody’

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC said: “This was a serious offence of attempted robbery involving a weapon.

“Your record of previous convictions discloses seven previous convictions for assault – six to injury.”

The sheriff also pointed out Mackie’s conviction for possession of a blade and another for domestically-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour involving a knife.

He added Mackie’s record shows multiple bail breaches, court order breaches and prison sentences.

The sheriff continued: “The report indicates that there have been opportunities in the past for you to engage with non-custodial disposals.

“That does not seem to have made much difference.

“You have been involved in a revolving door of custody.

“This offence is a serious matter and it does represent an escalation in your offending behaviour.

“The court has to have regard to the protection of the public.”

Mackie’s sentence was backdated to November 9 when he was first remanded.

Straight out of prison to offend

The HMP Perth inmate’s solicitor Calum Harris said: “Mr Mackie gives, in the report, a self-aware explanation that he’s caught in some sort of cycle of short term and slightly longer term sentences – what he calls the revolving door of prison.

“In 2021, he was beginning to make some sort of progress.

“Your lordship heard on the last occasion this matter arose whilst intoxicated.”

Mr Harris said although his client has offended with knives before, he has never used them in assaults.

“There is no forceful contact, as such.

“This is in isolation in his offending. I think it can be explained quite reasonably by his release from custody in an unmedicated state with no food and no supplies.

“I don’t think his choice of venue or how it was performed was really thought through with any great depth.

“He’s expressed a real desire this time to address his drug and alcohol misuse.”

Banned from shop

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Christine Allan said: “The accused said it was a joke and he (Mr Reekie) replied that it was not funny.

“He (Mackie) turned to Mr Reekie and said ‘I take it I am not allowed back in the shop?”

Ms Allan said the employee told Mackie he was “obviously not” allowed back in and if he saw his face there again, he would be banned.

A shop manager was informed and police were contacted.

CCTV was reviewed, which showed Mackie walking to and from the store and pointing the knife at Mr Reekie, before leaving empty-handed.

History of offending

In 2021, Mackie admitted temporarily blinding a PC with a Valium-fuelled eye gouge attack.

Later that year, he was jailed for six months for drunkenly assaulting his partner by repeatedly punching her on the head.

Two years earlier, he dangerously ploughed his unregistered quad bike into a Royal Mail van, narrowly missing a postal worker.

