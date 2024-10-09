Wednesday court round-up — Bus ban and bare buttocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Bus ban and bare buttocks

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man accused of behaving indecently on a bus has been banned from all forms of public transport.

Gavin Ross allegedly committed the offence during a journey on a Stagecoach service between Dundee and Forfar on September 26.

Prosecutors allege Ross, of Forfar’s Strathmore Avenue, repeatedly touched himself indecently in front of a woman while the bus was on the town’s Glenogil Terrace.

He allegedly licked his lips while looking at the woman and stuck his tongue out at her.

Ross, 44, pled not guilty when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Sheriff Krista Johnston fixed a trial for November, which will take place at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Ross was granted bail with a special condition not to use any form of public transport., with the exception of using a bus to return home from court.

He was also ordered to surrender his bus pass to police of the sheriff clerk’s office at Forfar.

Fears for safety

A savage sex attacker who left a woman fearing for her safety every minute of every day has been jailed for more than seven years. Gary Ironside, 29, subjected his victim to threats and physical and sexual violence, including rape.

Gary Ironside
Gary Ironside after a previous court appearance in Dundee.

Bare buttock-slapper

A Perth man must complete unpaid work after he flashed at a neighbour who was filming him from her window.

Robert Reid, 22, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shaking his penis and exposing his buttocks, then slapping them.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson explained that at 8.30pm on April 18 last year Reid’s neighbour heard him shouting outside his Kestrel Way home and began to film from her window.

Reid saw the woman filming and exposed his penis, then his buttocks, which he slapped with his hands.

When he was arrested, he acknowledged wrongdoing.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “There doesn’t seem to be good blood between neighbours.

“He fully accepts, as he said to police, he shouldn’t have acted that way.

“It was immature, it’s not something he should have subjected this lady to.

“He’s learned a salutary lesson by being here in court.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC ordered Reid to complete 160 hours of unpaid work in a year.

Kick assault

Royal Navy submariner Drew Rogers must pay almost £10,000 after breaking a neighbour’s leg with a kick during a brawl involving his father in Arbroath. Rogers, 19 at the time, was ordered to pay £5,000 compensation to his victim and a fine of almost as much again.

Drew Rogers
Drew Rogers.

Curfew for shop abuse

A one-legged man from Perth has been placed under a curfew after admitting abusing city shop workers.

Wheelchair-user David Phillips, of Nimmo Avenue, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced in connection with two separate complaints.

At previous hearings, Phillips, 57, admitted he was threatening or abusive towards an employee at PocketGeek on Perth’s High Street on September 12 last year, approaching and making threats.

Then, on January 30 this year, Phillips attended at the Co-op in Tulloch, where he was banned.

Police arrived and he left but returned when constables had left and abused three employees by shouting and swearing.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “He has limited memory of the index offences.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed a 7pm to 7am curfew for 163 days.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

