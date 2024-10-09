Wednesday court round-up — Bus ban and bare buttocks

A man accused of behaving indecently on a bus has been banned from all forms of public transport.

Gavin Ross allegedly committed the offence during a journey on a Stagecoach service between Dundee and Forfar on September 26.

Prosecutors allege Ross, of Forfar’s Strathmore Avenue, repeatedly touched himself indecently in front of a woman while the bus was on the town’s Glenogil Terrace.

He allegedly licked his lips while looking at the woman and stuck his tongue out at her.

Ross, 44, pled not guilty when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Sheriff Krista Johnston fixed a trial for November, which will take place at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Ross was granted bail with a special condition not to use any form of public transport., with the exception of using a bus to return home from court.

He was also ordered to surrender his bus pass to police of the sheriff clerk’s office at Forfar.

Fears for safety

A savage sex attacker who left a woman fearing for her safety every minute of every day has been jailed for more than seven years. Gary Ironside, 29, subjected his victim to threats and physical and sexual violence, including rape.

Bare buttock-slapper

A Perth man must complete unpaid work after he flashed at a neighbour who was filming him from her window.

Robert Reid, 22, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shaking his penis and exposing his buttocks, then slapping them.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson explained that at 8.30pm on April 18 last year Reid’s neighbour heard him shouting outside his Kestrel Way home and began to film from her window.

Reid saw the woman filming and exposed his penis, then his buttocks, which he slapped with his hands.

When he was arrested, he acknowledged wrongdoing.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “There doesn’t seem to be good blood between neighbours.

“He fully accepts, as he said to police, he shouldn’t have acted that way.

“It was immature, it’s not something he should have subjected this lady to.

“He’s learned a salutary lesson by being here in court.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC ordered Reid to complete 160 hours of unpaid work in a year.

Kick assault

Royal Navy submariner Drew Rogers must pay almost £10,000 after breaking a neighbour’s leg with a kick during a brawl involving his father in Arbroath. Rogers, 19 at the time, was ordered to pay £5,000 compensation to his victim and a fine of almost as much again.

Curfew for shop abuse

A one-legged man from Perth has been placed under a curfew after admitting abusing city shop workers.

Wheelchair-user David Phillips, of Nimmo Avenue, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced in connection with two separate complaints.

At previous hearings, Phillips, 57, admitted he was threatening or abusive towards an employee at PocketGeek on Perth’s High Street on September 12 last year, approaching and making threats.

Then, on January 30 this year, Phillips attended at the Co-op in Tulloch, where he was banned.

Police arrived and he left but returned when constables had left and abused three employees by shouting and swearing.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “He has limited memory of the index offences.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed a 7pm to 7am curfew for 163 days.

