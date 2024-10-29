Tuesday court round-up — Attempted murder and car fires charges

A man has appeared in court accused of setting fire to cars in Dundee over a five-week period.

Darren Gibb is charged with wilfully setting fire to the vehicles which resulted in extensive damage at three different addresses in the city.

Gibb is first alleged to have targeted a Honda Jazz on Strathmartine Road on September 18.

The following day, the 33-year-old allegedly set fire to a grey BMW 120D and a Volkswagen Golf on Charleston Drive.

It is alleged during this incident, a neighbouring Toyota Aygo also suffered extensive fire damage.

Prosecutors say, on October 24, Gibb set fire to an Audi A6 on Prieston Road, then returned to the same street to target a Mercedes 250 on October 26.

Gibb, of Watson Street, made no plea during an appearance on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

Pensioner predator

A sexual predator who repeatedly abused young girls has been jailed. David Duncan, 77, targeted a child at sleepovers in Dundee, Angus and Spain and abused a four-year-old in a parked car outside a school.

Attempted murder charges

A third person has appeared in court in connection with two alleged murder bids in a Dundee multi.

Prosecutors allege Reece Cuthbert, 29, was involved in attacking two people at a flat on Tulloch Court on October 5.

Kimberley Edwards, 42, and Marshall Taylor, 52, previously appeared in connection with the same allegations.

All three are accused of repeatedly striking a woman on the head and body with a “sharp, bladed implement”.

A man was allegedly struck repeatedly on the head and body.

Both the man and woman allegedly suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement and had their life endangered in the alleged murder attempt.

The man was also allegedly robbed of clothing and money.

Cuthbert, of Balmoral Gardens, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was remanded and committed for further examination.

Edwards, of Moncur Crescent, and Taylor, of Maitland Street, are remanded in custody ahead of court dates being fixed.

Child ‘steal’ charges

A 29-year-old man accused of stealing a toddler at Fairmuir Park and trying to steal another child on Commercial Street has been remanded in custody. Emmanuel Chukwunedu is alleged to have targeted the children in separate incidents in Dundee and appeared in the city’s sheriff court, where he made no plea.

No explanation

A Fife woman claims to have no explanation for her drug-driving because the last time she had smoked cannabis was a week beforehand.

Evelyn Paton, 54, of Ochilview Drive, High Valleyfield, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving a car with excess THC in her system (2.5mcg/2) on Feregait, Kincardine, on November 24 2022.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court that around 12.55pm, Paton’s car was stopped by police due to a back light not working.

The fiscal depute said officers could smell cannabis coming from within the vehicle, which also had a male front seat passenger.

Paton provided a positive roadside test for cannabis and was arrested.

Defence lawyer Ian Beatson said the first offender’s passenger had been smoking cannabis but his client had not been smoking on the day and cannot offer an explanation for the reading.

He said Paton sold her vehicle and has not driven since.

Sheriff Susan Duff fined her £270 and banned her from driving for a year.

Molester jailed

A child sex predator who molested teenagers at his Perth home over the course of more than a year has been jailed. Victims and family members hugged and broke down in tears as charity worker Ryan Kinnear was led away to begin a 30-month sentence.

Phone tirade

A Forfar man must complete unpaid work after unleashing a tirade of abuse at his ex-partner over the phone, including threatening to bomb her friend’s car.

William Douglas, 28, of Restenneth Drive, appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit breaching the Communications Act 2003 with a tirade which was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing on the evening of August 3 this year.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond explained Douglas and the woman’s on-off relationship had recently come to an end.

Douglas swore, shouted abuse and threatened to bomb a car belonging to someone who was with his ex at the time.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “There had been some drinking. The intention was to get in touch about getting property back.

“The phone call quickly turned sour.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed 90 hours unpaid work to be completed in six months and made a non-harassment order for 18 months.

The sheriff said: “You obviously have a bit of a problem in a domestic setting.”

Spit attack

Angus man Stuart Matchett, on bail for causing death by dangerous driving, spat in the face of a police officer who visited his home concerned about his welfare.

Matchett was on bail for causing a fatal crash in his hometown of Monifieth.

Ripped clothes

Gheorghe Luca, who assaulted a woman at her home in Perth, has been fined £250.

He arrived at the Main Street flat on December 11 2022 and pushed her so she fell and ripped her clothes.

Luca, 31, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court and initially denied the assault, as well as another allegation he attacked a man at the property and repeatedly demanded money from him.

After evidence from two witnesses, Luca, of High Street, Perth, pled guilty to an amended charge of assaulting the woman only.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Luca: “I take into account the very much reduced plea that this matter has resolved in.

“You did push the complainer within her home, causing her to stumble, rip her clothing and causing her injury but in all the circumstances and given how long you have been on bail, I am willing to deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”

