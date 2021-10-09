Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stolen vehicles linked to Dundee and Angus crime spree

By Alasdair Clark
October 9 2021, 12.20pm Updated: October 9 2021, 12.20pm
The stolen Citroen van which police say is connected to a crime spree across Dundee and Angus

Inquiries into a crime spree have been launched by Police Scotland after a spate of incidents across Dundee and Angus were linked together by officers.

Officers suspect a number of incidents in Dundee and Arbroath are linked, with a stolen van and a second vehicle, which has now been recovered, seen in the vicinity of the crimes.

Launching a public appeal, Police Scotland said it was investigating the incidents which took place between Monday October 4 and Wednesday October 6.

Six incidents have been linked to the crime spree so far, but officers warned there may have more that are still to be connected.

Six incidents have been linked to the crime spree

A stolen blue Hyundai car, registration SF64XST, which has now been recovered, was seen in the vicinity of all the incidents being investigated.

A second stolen vehicle, a Citroen van taken from a garage in Rossie Island Road, Montrose, has also been linked to the crime spree.

Police said the van was taken alongside a black BMW from the garage in Montrose in the early hours of Tuesday 5 October.

Black BMW crashed and abandoned

However, officers said the black BMW was crashed nearby and abandoned after it was stolen.

The crime spree has included the theft of fuel from a Birkhill petrol station at around 3:55pm on Monday.

The car was also seen near a housebreaking at a unit in Millfield Road, Arbroath, which took place between 8pm on Monday and 9:30am on Tuesday 5 October.

Officers have also linked an attempted theft from a locked vehicle on James Chalmers Road, Arbroath, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Housebreaking in Dundee among incidents linked to crime spree

In Dundee, a fourth incident, an attempted housebreaking on Balgray Place, has also been connected.

The final incidents include a container theft from Fairmuir Street and a theft from a vehicle on Peasiehill Road, Arbroath.

A force spokesperson explained: “The blue Hyundai was found in Dundee on Wednesday morning.

“The Citroen Berlingo van has not yet been found, but was seen at Tesco Kingsway on the morning of Wednesday.”

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward

They added: “We are following a number of lines of inquiry, but would still like to hear from anyone who may have information about these vehicles, particularly if you have seen the Hyundai between 4th – 6th, or the van any time since it was stolen on the 5th.

“Dashcam footage would be particularly welcome.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident number 0275 of 5th October.”

