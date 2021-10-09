Stolen vehicles linked to Dundee and Angus crime spree

An error occurred. Please try again.

Inquiries into a crime spree have been launched by Police Scotland after a spate of incidents across Dundee and Angus were linked together by officers.

Officers suspect a number of incidents in Dundee and Arbroath are linked, with a stolen van and a second vehicle, which has now been recovered, seen in the vicinity of the crimes.

Launching a public appeal, Police Scotland said it was investigating the incidents which took place between Monday October 4 and Wednesday October 6.

Six incidents have been linked to the crime spree so far, but officers warned there may have more that are still to be connected.

A stolen blue Hyundai car, registration SF64XST, which has now been recovered, was seen in the vicinity of all the incidents being investigated.

A second stolen vehicle, a Citroen van taken from a garage in Rossie Island Road, Montrose, has also been linked to the crime spree.

Police said the van was taken alongside a black BMW from the garage in Montrose in the early hours of Tuesday 5 October.

Black BMW crashed and abandoned

However, officers said the black BMW was crashed nearby and abandoned after it was stolen.

The crime spree has included the theft of fuel from a Birkhill petrol station at around 3:55pm on Monday.

The car was also seen near a housebreaking at a unit in Millfield Road, Arbroath, which took place between 8pm on Monday and 9:30am on Tuesday 5 October.

Officers have also linked an attempted theft from a locked vehicle on James Chalmers Road, Arbroath, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Housebreaking in Dundee among incidents linked to crime spree

In Dundee, a fourth incident, an attempted housebreaking on Balgray Place, has also been connected.

The final incidents include a container theft from Fairmuir Street and a theft from a vehicle on Peasiehill Road, Arbroath.

A force spokesperson explained: “The blue Hyundai was found in Dundee on Wednesday morning.

“The Citroen Berlingo van has not yet been found, but was seen at Tesco Kingsway on the morning of Wednesday.”

They added: “We are following a number of lines of inquiry, but would still like to hear from anyone who may have information about these vehicles, particularly if you have seen the Hyundai between 4th – 6th, or the van any time since it was stolen on the 5th.

“Dashcam footage would be particularly welcome.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident number 0275 of 5th October.”