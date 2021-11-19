Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

First look at approved apartments plan for Dundee city centre Antalia site

By Neil Henderson
November 19 2021, 1.08pm Updated: November 19 2021, 1.53pm
A first glimpse of how the the redeveloped Whitehall Crescent building will look once completed.
A first glimpse of how the the redeveloped Whitehall Crescent building will look once completed.

New images show how an apartments block in Dundee city centre could look after planning permission was approved.

The former six-storey block, above the old Antalia restaurant on the corner of Whitehall Crescent and Crichton Street, is to be redeveloped into flats.

A restaurant will also be retained on the ground floor of the property.

The project will provide 13 two-bedroom and one three-bedroom apartment with the two fifth-floor flats having access to a roof terrace.

It will also see the building given “modern brick cladding” to fit in better with surrounding properties.

The six-storey office block is to be given new brick cladding.

Architect Jon Frullani says the project –  which is being led by Glasgow-based Joup Property Ltd – will play its part in the continuing regeneration of Dundee’s Waterfront area.

He said: “My client is delighted to be able to bring a prominent city centre building back into use and it makes for an exciting project.

“We are now processing the necessary building warrants with Dundee City Council and would look to start around March, all being well.

“It’s anticipated the redevelopment work will take between nine and 12 months so we aim is to have the new apartments available and the project completed by early 2023.”

The redevelopment is due to be completed early in 2023.

Two objections to the plans were lodged with Dundee City Council – one from Dundee Cycling Forum, which highlighted a lack of cycle storage for residents.

Another complained about the lack of a “green wall” section included in previous proposals.

However Dundee Civic Trust said it was “pleased” to see proposals, but asked for the developer to make a contribution towards a public art piece.

Previous bids to redevelop site

The building has already been subject of a number of previous redevelopment proposals in recent years.

In March 2020 plans emerged from Jamal Property World to form 16 flats, a rooftop extension and a restaurant on the ground floor.

In 2017 there was a bid by Assurance Developments Ltd to turn the block into 27 homes with a rooftop terrace.

The same firm was behind 2016 plans to redevelop the site as a hotel, apartments and rooftop restaurant.

