First look at approved apartments plan for Dundee city centre Antalia site

New images show how an apartments block in Dundee city centre could look after planning permission was approved.

The former six-storey block, above the old Antalia restaurant on the corner of Whitehall Crescent and Crichton Street, is to be redeveloped into flats.

A restaurant will also be retained on the ground floor of the property.

The project will provide 13 two-bedroom and one three-bedroom apartment with the two fifth-floor flats having access to a roof terrace.

It will also see the building given “modern brick cladding” to fit in better with surrounding properties.

Architect Jon Frullani says the project – which is being led by Glasgow-based Joup Property Ltd – will play its part in the continuing regeneration of Dundee’s Waterfront area.

He said: “My client is delighted to be able to bring a prominent city centre building back into use and it makes for an exciting project.

“We are now processing the necessary building warrants with Dundee City Council and would look to start around March, all being well.

“It’s anticipated the redevelopment work will take between nine and 12 months so we aim is to have the new apartments available and the project completed by early 2023.”

Two objections to the plans were lodged with Dundee City Council – one from Dundee Cycling Forum, which highlighted a lack of cycle storage for residents.

Another complained about the lack of a “green wall” section included in previous proposals.

However Dundee Civic Trust said it was “pleased” to see proposals, but asked for the developer to make a contribution towards a public art piece.

Previous bids to redevelop site

The building has already been subject of a number of previous redevelopment proposals in recent years.

In March 2020 plans emerged from Jamal Property World to form 16 flats, a rooftop extension and a restaurant on the ground floor.

In 2017 there was a bid by Assurance Developments Ltd to turn the block into 27 homes with a rooftop terrace.

The same firm was behind 2016 plans to redevelop the site as a hotel, apartments and rooftop restaurant.