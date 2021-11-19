When to see the world premiere of new Lemmings documentary in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A documentary that shines a light on Dundee’s first global smash videogame will premiere for one night only in the city next month.

Dundonians are being given the opportunity to be some of the first to enjoy a screening of the feature documentary Lemmings: Can You Dig It?

In honour of Lemmings’s 30th anniversary, which took place earlier this year, the documentary celebrates the vintage game’s impact on Scottish and UK games culture and its legacy in gameplay.

After the screening, viewers will have the chance to speak to the people behind the video game’s success, including some of the key designers, developers and supporters.

When can you see it?

The charity screening will be held in the Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre (DCA) on December 2 from 8pm.

Tickets cost £8 and are available to purchase now on the DCA’s website.

All sale proceeds will go to the DCA to help the art centre in its support of city artists, developers and the creative community.

‘One of the most-love games ever made’

Lemmings was originally developed by DMA Design, which also went on to create one of the world’s most popular video games Grand Theft Auto.

It was first published for the Commodore Amiga by Liverpool-based Psygnosis in February 1991 and has made its way to a range of platforms since, including Sony’s PlayStation.

The film was commissioned by Lemmings‘ current publisher Exient and is directed by leading videogame film producer Richard Wilcox of That Video Company.

Lemmings: Can You Dig It? will be made available for general release via streaming platforms in December.

Guest speakers at the event will include the likes of former DMA employees Mike Dailly and Russell Kay and sculpture artist Alyson Conway.

Jamie Wotton, creative marketing manager at Exient told The Courier earlier this month the documentary makers were excited to help celebrate the 30th birthday of Lemmings, which has to be “one of the most-loved games ever made”.

For the game’s 20th anniversary, a plaque commemorating the genesis of the game was unveiled at DMA’s original studio location at the foot of Perth Road.

In 2013, Lemmings sculptures appeared unannounced in Seabraes and were later revealed to be part of new public artwork by Alyson Conway.

In 2020, Lemmings was featured on a first class stamp in a collection of classic UK videogames, alongside titles including Elite, Populous, Worms and Micro Machines.

Dundee’s Abertay University meanwhile has established itself as one of the best in the world for video games courses.