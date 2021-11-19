Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
When to see the world premiere of new Lemmings documentary in Dundee

By Amie Flett
November 19 2021, 11.43am Updated: November 19 2021, 12.45pm
How Dundonans can be the first to see the world premier of the Lemmings documentary.
A documentary that shines a light on Dundee’s first global smash videogame will premiere for one night only in the city next month.

Dundonians are being given the opportunity to be some of the first to enjoy a screening of the feature documentary Lemmings: Can You Dig It?

In honour of Lemmings’s 30th anniversary, which took place earlier this year, the documentary celebrates the vintage game’s impact on Scottish and UK games culture and its legacy in gameplay.

After the screening, viewers will have the chance to speak to the people behind the video game’s success, including some of the key designers, developers and supporters.

When can you see it?

The charity screening will be held in the Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre (DCA) on December 2 from 8pm.

Tickets cost £8 and are available to purchase now on the DCA’s website.

All sale proceeds will go to the DCA to help the art centre in its support of city artists, developers and the creative community.

‘One of the most-love games ever made’

Lemmings was originally developed by DMA Design, which also went on to create one of the world’s most popular video games Grand Theft Auto.

It was first published for the Commodore Amiga by Liverpool-based Psygnosis in February 1991 and has made its way to a range of platforms since, including Sony’s PlayStation.

Lemmings video game screengrab.

The film was commissioned by Lemmings‘ current publisher Exient and is directed by leading videogame film producer Richard Wilcox of That Video Company.

Lemmings: Can You Dig It? will be made available for general release via streaming platforms in December.

Guest speakers at the event will include the likes of former DMA employees Mike Dailly and Russell Kay and sculpture artist Alyson Conway.

Russell Kay and Mike Dailly at the Lemmings statues on Perth Road.

Jamie Wotton, creative marketing manager at Exient told The Courier earlier this month the documentary makers were excited to help celebrate the 30th birthday of Lemmings, which has to be “one of the most-loved games ever made”.

For the game’s 20th anniversary, a plaque commemorating the genesis of the game was unveiled at DMA’s original studio location at the foot of Perth Road.

In 2013, Lemmings sculptures appeared unannounced in Seabraes and were later revealed to be part of new public artwork by Alyson Conway.

Alyson Conway pictured at the Seabraes with one of her lemmings sculptures.

In 2020, Lemmings was featured on a first class stamp in a collection of classic UK videogames, alongside titles including Elite, Populous, Worms and Micro Machines.

Dundee’s Abertay University meanwhile has established itself as one of the best in the world for video games courses.

