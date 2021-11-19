Dundee business bites back in ‘crippling’ refund row with Just Eat

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee takeaway has claimed Just Eat is “crippling” its business with their new refund policy.

Food on the Green has bitten back in a dispute with the online food giant after it temporarily removed its services from the site.

Just Eat have introduced new measures with customer refunds now being automatically generated if they are unhappy with the service.

The takeaway giant has introduced a 30-day-window for businesses to now appeal the decision.

Food on the Green manager, Ronnie Clark said the measures has now left them “begging” for their cash and created a “loophole” for free food.

The 38-year-old said, in the last month alone, there has been an increase in the number of orders refunded from Just Eat since the change in policy.

Just Eat say the decision was taken to create a “fairer refunds process for all”.

‘People are being opportunistic’

He added: “People are being opportunistic and I don’t blame them, the issue lies solely at the door of Just Eat.

“Previously there was a system where I felt you could have a healthier discourse about a dispute.

“In the last month since they’ve made the changes there has been an increase in refund claims — there is no question of that.

“I feel like we are now left policing this ourselves with disputes and are now left begging for our cash.

“This has cost us something in the region of £70 to £100 and for a small business that would start to take a serious impact over time.”

Ronnie from Downfield says he’s been left with no option but to come off the site.

‘Soul destroying’

He said: “The reality is it was becoming soul destroying. I can’t fathom why they (Just Eat) thought this was a fairer system.

“Coming off the site has had an impact on trade but we simply can’t be giving away free food — it would end up crippling us.

“Despite issuing refunds Just Eat have kept their cut of these dispute transactions.

“Business in England have also voiced similar concerns about the issues with Just Eats’ current refund policy.

“They’ve planned a boycott of the platform on Friday evening.

“I feel personally there has been patterns emerging of people using loopholes in this refund process.”

‘We’ve taken a decision to come off the site’

He added: “We’ve had Just Eat in place for the past six years since we bought over the business.

“Our business did create our own app for people to download food from but for many Just Eat has become an habitual way now to order now.

“At this time we’ve taken a decision to come off the site for the time being — to see if our customers would change their ordering habits.

They should be treating us fairly in refund disputes.

“We know we will likely have to return to using Just Eat but unless they change their current refund policy it could result in us reducing the volume of staff we have.

“At the end of the day, we are their customers and they should be treating us fairly in refund disputes.

“The change has totally flipped it in favour of the customer and there is no balance to a dispute now — and it certainly isn’t a fairer system.”

Just Eat

A spokeswoman from Just Eat said the new measures were in line with “industry standards”.

She added: “Just Eat is only successful if our restaurant partners are successful and we have a track record of helping restaurants prosper.

“The recent measures we’ve put in place are in line with industry standards and are to ensure an even fairer refunds process for all, such as increasing the time for restaurants to raise any disputes.

“Restaurant partners are always refunded in full when we find any fraudulent activity taking place.

“We’re keen to maintain an open dialogue with the restaurants on our platform and continue to review our policies and processes in this space to support both customers and restaurants alike.”