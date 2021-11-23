The Proclaimers announce 2022 shows in Dundee, Dunfermline and Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish legends The Proclaimers have announced plans for three shows across Tayside and Fife as part of their 2022 tour.

The duo, famous for hits including I’m Gonna Be and Letter From America, are marking the recording of their 12th studio album with a series of concerts across the country.

It includes appearances at the Caird Hall in Dundee, the Alhambra in Dunfermline and Perth Concert Hall throughout November and December next year.

Twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid, who grew up in Auchtermuchty in Fife, emerged on the music scene in the 1980s with their debut album This Is The Story.

The pair also inspired a play and film in 2013, Sunshine on Leith, named after their iconic album and song.

List of major acts coming to Dundee

The Proclaimers are the third big act to announce a show in Dundee this week alone.

On Monday it was confirmed that Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline the first-ever Dundee Summer Sessions at Slessor Gardens in 2022, under promoter DF Concerts.

Meanwhile pop favourites Simply Red have also announced a concert at the same venue next summer.

It was previously confirmed that Paloma Faith will appear at the outdoor venue in July 2022.

The Caird Hall is also set to play host to some major acts, with Stereophonics playing there at the end of next week, and Texas set to kick off their 2022 tour at the venue in February.