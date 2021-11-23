Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Proclaimers announce 2022 shows in Dundee, Dunfermline and Perth

By Amie Flett
November 23 2021, 7.13pm Updated: November 23 2021, 7.25pm
The Proclaimers will perform at three venues in Tayside and Fife, including The Caird Hall in Dundee.
Scottish legends The Proclaimers have announced plans for three shows across Tayside and Fife as part of their 2022 tour.

The duo, famous for hits including I’m Gonna Be and Letter From America, are marking the recording of their 12th studio album with a series of concerts across the country.

It includes appearances at the Caird Hall in Dundee, the Alhambra in Dunfermline and Perth Concert Hall throughout November and December next year.

Twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid, who grew up in Auchtermuchty in Fife, emerged on the music scene in the 1980s with their debut album This Is The Story.

The pair also inspired a play and film in 2013, Sunshine on Leith, named after their iconic album and song.

List of major acts coming to Dundee

The Proclaimers are the third big act to announce a show in Dundee this week alone.

On Monday it was confirmed that Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline the first-ever Dundee Summer Sessions at Slessor Gardens in 2022, under promoter DF Concerts.

Meanwhile pop favourites Simply Red have also announced a concert at the same venue next summer.

It was previously confirmed that Paloma Faith will appear at the outdoor venue in July 2022.

The Caird Hall is also set to play host to some major acts, with Stereophonics playing there at the end of next week, and Texas set to kick off their 2022 tour at the venue in February.

