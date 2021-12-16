£2m upgrade of Dundee Dental Hospital complete

An error occurred. Please try again.

An extensive upgrade of the Dundee Dental Hospital and School worth £2 million has been revealed.

Coronavirus funding from the Scottish Government was used to fund the refurbishment, with the final part of the upgrade taking three months to complete.

The unit has 53 new dental chairs which will be used to treat patients and also teach students learning at the school, based at Dundee University.

Coronavirus safety measures have also been introduced such as physical screens and improved ventilation.

Specialist pods will provide Covid protection

Specialist dental pods have also been installed across the hospital to make the delivery of dental services easier during the pandemic.

Each pod has its own individual air filtering system, which NHS Tayside said will allow dental procedures to be undertaken safely in carefully controlled conditions.

Grant Archibald, the health board’s chief executive said the upgrade will benefit people across Tayside and in North East Fife.

He added: “Importantly, the Dental Hospital and School is providing the next generation of dentists with modern first class teaching facilities, enabling dental students to continue their training.”

Dr Brian Stevenson, joint clinical director of Dundee Dental Hospital, said: “The extensive refurbishment of the specialist clinical departments means that patients will have their dental treatment delivered in bright, new and improved specialist areas.

“Having additional pods allows the dental teams to treat many more patients as well as allowing more complex procedures to take place safely.

“The refurbishment has been a real team effort to complete and it has been achieved against the backdrop of the restrictions and impact of Covid-19.”