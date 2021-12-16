Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£2m upgrade of Dundee Dental Hospital complete

By Alasdair Clark
December 16 2021, 2.28pm
Staff at the upgraded dental unit.
Staff at the upgraded dental unit.

An extensive upgrade of the Dundee Dental Hospital and School worth £2 million has been revealed.

Coronavirus funding from the Scottish Government was used to fund the refurbishment, with the final part of the upgrade taking three months to complete.

The unit has 53 new dental chairs which will be used to treat patients and also teach students learning at the school, based at Dundee University.

Coronavirus safety measures have also been introduced such as physical screens and improved ventilation.

Specialist pods will provide Covid protection

Specialist dental pods have also been installed across the hospital to make the delivery of dental services easier during the pandemic.

Each pod has its own individual air filtering system, which NHS Tayside said will allow dental procedures to be undertaken safely in carefully controlled conditions.

Grant Archibald, the health board’s chief executive said the upgrade will benefit people across Tayside and in North East Fife.

He added: “Importantly, the Dental Hospital and School is providing the next generation of dentists with modern first class teaching facilities, enabling dental students to continue their training.”

One of the self contained pods introduced earlier this year.

Dr Brian Stevenson, joint clinical director of Dundee Dental Hospital, said: “The extensive refurbishment of the specialist clinical departments means that patients will have their dental treatment delivered in bright, new and improved specialist areas.

“Having additional pods allows the dental teams to treat many more patients as well as allowing more complex procedures to take place safely.

“The refurbishment has been a real team effort to complete and it has been achieved against the backdrop of the restrictions and impact of Covid-19.”

