Dundee teenager reported missing from city school found safe and well By Lindsey Hamilton December 16 2021, 7.16pm Updated: December 16 2021, 9.36pm Karolina Marriana Gongorek, who has been reported missing. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Teenager Karolina Marriana Gongorek, who was reported missing after she was last seen at St John’s High School in Dundee at around 12.20pm on Thursday, has been traced. A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Karolina Gongorek from the Dunholm Road area of Dundee has been traced safe and well. “The public are thanked for their help in tracing Karolina.” More from The Courier Concern among Asian community after high-value thefts in Dundee and Perth Paul Johnson: New photo of missing St Andrews pensioner released by family Bikes, scooters and tools worth £1,400 stolen from Dundee shed Lee Welsh: Grieving Dundee parents distraught as items go missing from memorial bench