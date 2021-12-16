Dundee teenager reported missing from city school found safe and well

An error occurred. Please try again.

Teenager Karolina Marriana Gongorek, who was reported missing after she was last seen at St John’s High School in Dundee at around 12.20pm on Thursday, has been traced.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Karolina Gongorek from the Dunholm Road area of Dundee has been traced safe and well.

“The public are thanked for their help in tracing Karolina.”