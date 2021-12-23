New Cocaine Anonymous meeting launches in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new Cocaine Anonymous meeting is to be established in Dundee, helping people on their journey to recovery.

One former drugs user who is helping to launch the mutual support group shared his story with The Courier after three years free from drugs.

Paul, 26, who asked to remain anonymous in line with the organisation’s traditions, starting using cannabis and other “party drugs” at around 17 when he left school.

Paul realised he may have a problem with his drug use at around aged 19, but wasn’t sure where to go for help until he found Cocaine Anonymous (CA).

Group open to all drug users

He said: “I suppose throughout high school I started drinking at weekend.

“I was about 17 when I left school when I started what I would call regularly using. It progressed rapidly from there.”

Paul, who asked for his second name not be used in line with the group’s tradition of anonymity, stressed that CA meetings are open to all, regardless of which drugs they use.

“It’s for people who use cocaine and other mind-altering substances,” he explained.

He also said the meeting would be open and friendly, with people able to listen in and made to feel comfortable.

Anonymity

“When I first went I remember I was sort of standing outside, a bit apprehensive” Paul added.

“A couple of people who were already in the room came and introduced themselves.

“The main thing I was told was to listen in and to listen for similarities and not differences. You can speak if you want to.

“One thing that has always stayed with me is at my second meeting there was a guy around three times my age who shared something. He had a a lot of different circumstances.

“He used alcohol, and he’d never used drugs which is why I was there, but I could identify so many similarities with him.”

New Cocaine Anonymous Meeting in Dundee

The group will meet between 6pm and 7pm every Thursday at the Salvation Army, Strathmore Lodge, Dundee.

Paul said he ended up in a position where he would cut down his use before falling back into a cycle of addiction, and CA was the last thing on his list.

“I had all these ideas about what addiction was but hearing other people’s stories changed my attitude and made me realise I could benefit,” he added.

“There’s no harm in giving it a shot.”

Cocaine Anonymous meeting welcomed

Simon Little, independent chairman of the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership, welcomed the new meeting.

“Fellowship meetings of this kind, and other forms of mutual support run by recovery communities, are hugely valuable,” he said.

“People can attend such meetings in confidence and they will receive support from those who understand their situation and can show recovery is possible.

“I wish the group well and hope that the New Year sees a further flourishing of mutual support in the city.”