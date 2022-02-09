Two in hospital after Dundee car crash By Alasdair Clark February 9 2022, 7.44pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.16am Emergency crews were called just before 6pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crash on Lochee Road in Dundee, police have confirmed. Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening shortly before 6pm. Video from the scene showed police and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service in attendance as motorists passed by. A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed two people had been taken to hospital following the crash. Details on their current condition was not unavailable. A force spokeswoman said: “Around 5.45pm on Wednesday February 9, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on Lochee Road, Dundee. “Police and Ambulance attended and two people have been taken to hospital.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment. ‘What are you stabbing me for?’ – Court played video of Frankie Melvin’s alleged murder Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends Kurt Zouma under investigation after cats taken into care of RSPCA Watch Crieff woman’s lucky escape as pile of wood flies from lorry Wednesday court round-up — Crashed bike’s swift sale and cannabis driver