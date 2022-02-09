Two in hospital after Dundee car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crash on Lochee Road in Dundee, police have confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening shortly before 6pm.

Video from the scene showed police and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service in attendance as motorists passed by.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed two people had been taken to hospital following the crash.

Details on their current condition was not unavailable.

A force spokeswoman said: “Around 5.45pm on Wednesday February 9, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on Lochee Road, Dundee.

“Police and Ambulance attended and two people have been taken to hospital.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.