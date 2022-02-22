Woman, 48, reported after drug raid in Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been reported in connection with heroin allegedly found at a Dundee house.

Police descended on East Haddon Road in Craigie at 8am on Tuesday and say they discovered heroin worth £300.

A 48-year-old woman has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police dogs

Residents said sniffer dogs and police vans were in the street most of the morning.

One local said: “I got up to take the kids to school and I saw them (police) at the bottom of the street.”

Another said: “I saw lots of them (police) earlier this morning.

“They must have been here about 8am.

“They had the sniffer dog out.”

Police: ‘Heroin recovered’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8am this morning, Tuesday February 22, officers executed a drugs search warrant at East Haddon Road, Dundee, where heroin, worth an estimated street value of £300 was recovered.

“A 48-year-old woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”