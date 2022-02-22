Woman, 48, reported after drug raid in Dundee street

Residents said sniffer dogs and police vans were in the street most of the morning.
One local said: “I got up to take the kids to school and I saw them (police) at the bottom of the street.”
Another said: “I saw lots of them (police) earlier this morning.
“They must have been here about 8am.
“They had the sniffer dog out.”
Police: ‘Heroin recovered’
A police spokesperson said: “Around 8am this morning, Tuesday February 22, officers executed a drugs search warrant at East Haddon Road, Dundee, where heroin, worth an estimated street value of £300 was recovered.