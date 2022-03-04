Dundee minister and migration expert says churches are ‘tailor made’ to help Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee minister and migration expert says churches are ‘tailor made’ to help Ukrainian refugees

By Alasdair Clark
March 4 2022, 2.33pm
The Reverend Dr Nathan McConnell with £10,000 of aid collected from locals at Downfield Mains Church, Dundee.
A Dundee minister will set off for Northern Ireland on Monday with around £12,000 in aid collected for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The Reverend Dr Nathan McConnell of Downfield Mains Church spoke to The Courier ahead of his journey.

The minister, who has a PhD in migration and refugee studies, also highlighted the role churches could play in responding to the crisis in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

The church has been coordinating donations from locals across the city after many felt moved to do what they could do help those affected by the war.

As well as clothes, Downfield issued an appeal for shower gel, nappies and sanitary items and sleeping bags, which Rev McConnell said will be in high demand.

After dropping the items collected in Dundee off in Northern Ireland they will be shipped to Poland where refugees are crossing the border from Ukraine.

Downfield Mains Church has had an overwhelming response to its appeal.

“We’re heading to Northern Ireland and dropping it all at a large depot there so it can head through the EU to Poland,” he said.

“There are a number of church partnerships and charities that will receive it in Kraków before it’s distributed to the border.”

Downfield Mains Church has now closed its collection after an overwhelming response, which included a £5,000 donation from the Trussell Trust.

Essentials donated by people across Dundee

Rev McConnell expressed his thanks to those who had responded so generously.

“In Dundee, I know people are so keen to help and we are so grateful for that,” he said.

“We all understand this is evil and that it’s time to make a stand for truth.”

Speaking about the response to the crisis and how that will develop, Rev McConnell said: “Right now we’re in phase one, which is about making sure the immediate needs of refugees are met once they flee across the border.

Ukraine refugees Poland
Refugees from Ukraine upon arrival at an assistance point in Poland.

“Poland, the Czech Republic and Moldova are all doing a really good job of just allowing people in and housing them, and that’s phase one.

“But even with that Poland will need things like nappies and other targeted logistical support.

“So we’re taking items like medical supplies, nappies and shower gels, things that will be overrun and taken off the shelves quite quickly.”

Rev McConnell also highlighted the role the church could play in responding to the crisis.

Sleeping bags will be essential, Rev McConnell said.

“As we see right now, the government’s hands are tied because they have rules.

“We have the ability to do things they don’t have the ability to do.

“The church network is wide, we’ve had hundreds of people of all denominations in Dundee turn up to help.”

Looking at the longer term, he said he also hoped his church could help refugees arriving in the UK to settle.

“The UK Government has an unbelievable resource in the church, it’s our mandate to love God and love others. We are tailor-made to receive refugees,” he said.

But he explained politicians would need to allow those like Downfield Mains Church to play a role.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed the UK Government will support a humanitarian sponsorship pathway, allowing refugees without family ties to be supported by charities and businesses.

Rev McConnell said part of this should involve a role for churches.

“It’s one thing that organisations can bring refugees here, it’s another to allow churches to sponsor refugees,” he said.

“Once they put that clause in then it would allow Downfield Mains Church and others to create space and provide for people in Poland or who are trying to flee Ukraine.

“It’s vital the government understands this.”

What is the state of play in Ukraine crisis?

