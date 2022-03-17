‘Life in limbo’: Dundee homeless families waiting 285 days for housing, report reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Life in limbo’: Dundee homeless families waiting 285 days for housing, report reveals

By Caroline Spencer
March 17 2022, 2.24pm Updated: March 17 2022, 3.52pm
More social housing is needed in Dundee.
Homeless families in Dundee are living a ‘life in limbo’ in the current housing crisis, according to charity Shelter Scotland.

Families in the city have been forced to wait an average of 285 days for accommodation, it revealed.

More than 1,000 households in Dundee were assessed as homeless last year, the charity said.

Shelter published a report into social housing delivery across Scotland’s four largest cities, including Dundee.

The charity also provided figures for Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Waiting times for families in temporary accommodation in Fife stretch up 220 days.

Perth and Kinross waiting times average at 100 days, and in Angus the average is 154 days.

‘People faced with either paying the rent or putting the heating on’

The cost of living crisis has put more pressure on people and families in temporary accommodation.

Children are especially vulnerable with reports of the crisis outlining how families will fall into poverty.

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “People are faced with either paying the rent or putting the heating on.

“Families are living a life in limbo living in temporary accommodation.”

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland.

She added: “The disruption to children’s lives and wellbeing is well known.

“The most important thing to keep in mind is that home is that foundation for us all to thrive.”

Rising energy bills are putting a strain on struggling families across Scotland.

The report comes after a Scottish Government pledge to build 110,000 affordable homes across the country by 2032, committing £3.5bn for the next five years.

The government’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP) aims to use 70% of these homes for social housing.

The programme provides funding for local councils to develop their own plans for social housing, otherwise known as Strategic Housing Investment Plans (SHIPS).

Each council develops their own five-year-plan, outlining how they will meet their housing targets.

This is where the report claims that Dundee is falling short.

The Shelter report shows only 68 social homes were built in the city during financial year 2020-21, compared to 112 two years previously.

‘Decades of under-investment in social housing’

Alison said a lack of social housing is to blame, following the popularity of the right to buy scheme, which gave council and housing association tenants the right to buy their rented home at a discounted price.

The scheme was introduced by Margaret Thatcher’s government in 1980 and was abolished in Scotland in 2016.

During this time, 494,580 homes were removed from social housing through the sales.

Alison hopes the report will put pressure on the government to replenish housing stock.

“We really welcome the Scottish Government’s pledge to build housing,” she said.

“We want to press parliament to jointly prioritise building homes as quickly as possible.”

Thousands of social housing properties were sold under the right to buy scheme.

She added: “Decades of under investment in social housing is the underlining problem.

“In the buy-to-own scheme, half a million homes were sold in Scotland.”

Thousands of homeless in Tayside and Fife

Data provided by Shelter revealed over 2,000 households in Fife were assessed as homeless last year.

In Perth and Kinross there were 598 homeless households, while in Angus the figure is 385.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said the authority is working to build more social housing.

They said: “Work is about to be or is currently being carried out to provide a further 599 new affordable homes for Dundee residents within this financial year and to add to those already completed by the council and its partners.

“Affordable homes will be delivered on 10 different sites, including Ellengowan Drive, South Victoria Dock Road, and the former primary schools of Charleston and St Vincent’s.

Ellengowan Drive, Dundee in 2019.

“The council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan includes additional accessible housing for adults with either learning disabilities, physical disabilities or mental health disabilities, to allow them to receive the appropriate care and support that they need within their local community.

“The council’s long-term City Centre Strategic Investment Plan will also help to prioritise future development opportunities for affordable housing in the city centre area.”

