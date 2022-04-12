Police appeal after two motorbikes stolen from outside homes in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two motorbikes have been stolen from outside homes in Dundee.

Police Scotland are appealing for information after the thefts which took place between April 7-10.

It has not yet been established if the thefts are linked.

Inquiries ongoing

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The first theft happened overnight between 9pm on Thursday, April 7 and 7.30am on Friday, April 8.

“The motorcycle, a black Lex Muto LXS, was stolen from outside flats on High Street, Lochee, Dundee.

“The second theft took place on High Mill Court, Dundee, between 3.30pm on Saturday April 9 and 2.30pm on Sunday April 10.”

He said: “The bike on this occasion was a Triumph Tiger motorbike 800 XCX. It is yet to be established whether the thefts are linked.”

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the motorcycles and anyone who may have information about the thefts can contact officers via 101 quoting reference numbers 0550 of Friday April 8 or 2007 of Sunday April 10.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.