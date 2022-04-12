Police appeal after two motorbikes stolen from outside homes in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police appeal after two motorbikes stolen from outside homes in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 12 2022, 12.47pm Updated: April 12 2022, 2.00pm
One of the motorbikes was stolen from High Mill Court, Dundee
One of the motorbikes was stolen from High Mill Court

Two motorbikes have been stolen from outside homes in Dundee.

Police Scotland are appealing for information after the thefts which took place between April 7-10.

It has not yet been established if the thefts are linked.

Inquiries ongoing

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The first theft happened overnight between 9pm on Thursday,  April 7 and 7.30am on Friday,  April 8.

“The motorcycle, a black Lex Muto LXS, was stolen from outside flats on High Street, Lochee, Dundee.

“The second theft took place on High Mill Court, Dundee, between 3.30pm on Saturday April 9 and 2.30pm on Sunday  April 10.”

A Triumph Tiger similar to the one that was stolen.

He said: “The bike on this occasion was a Triumph Tiger motorbike 800 XCX. It is yet to be established whether the thefts are linked.”

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the motorcycles and anyone who may have information about the thefts can contact officers via 101 quoting reference numbers 0550 of Friday April 8 or 2007 of Sunday April 10.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

