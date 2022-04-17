What does future hold for HMS Unicorn? Hundreds have say on Dundee ship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
What does future hold for HMS Unicorn? Hundreds have say on Dundee ship

By Caroline Spencer
April 17 2022, 8.00am
The future of HMS Unicorn is up for discussion.
Hundreds of people have had their say on the future of one of Dundee’s most iconic landmarks.

A major new consultation is asking locals for ideas on developing HMS Unicorn, one of the oldest ships of its kind in the world.

It comes as those who help to look after the attraction are considering how to preserve it for future generations.

Within eight hours of the launch of the consultation, 700 people had offered their views, with ideas like the addition of a learning centre and a cafe put forward.

‘The people of Dundee love her’

Matthew Moran, manager of HMS Unicorn, says the response so far reflects the affection Dundonians have for the City Quay ship.

He said: “She is 150 years old, her home is Dundee, the people of Dundee love her and have a lot to say about her future.

“We have asked people to fill out the survey with what they want to see in a museum, their thoughts on the ship, all positive and negative.

The ship is an iconic landmark at City Quay.

“We need to be able to go to the funding bodies with this feedback and ensure the museum’s future.

“We want to actually build something that will last for years.

“The results of the community survey might put us in a direction we couldn’t see as possible before.”

We are a part of Dundee and people do have quite a lot of love for us”

Staff member Caroline Taylor says the response so far has been “fantastic”.

She said: “It’s nice because we are a part of Dundee and people do have quite a lot of love for us.

“They’re keen to let their feelings be known to us

“It’s nice to see what people actually want out of the Unicorn.”

Some areas on board HMS Unicorn have already been refurbished.

It comes as the ship has enjoyed the return of tourists as Covid restrictions have eased.

Caroline added: “We have lots of stuff for families.

“We actually had a big boost at the beginning of the year with Days Out Visit Scotland Incentive Scheme and now, with the Easter holidays, it’s been fantastic.”

Plans to protect ship for future

Among the plans already being considered is the construction of a protective structure around the ship, to keep her preserved.

It is also hoped HMS Unicorn can be moved a few metres away to a dry dock at East Graving Dock.

East Graving Dock could become HMS Unicorn’s new home.

How can I have my say?

Locals can take part in a survey on the ship’s future on the HMS Unicorn website.

Visitors can also put forward their views in paper form at the ship.

Have you a memory of HMS Unicorn as good as the boy who found a ‘hidden’ door?

