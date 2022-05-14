Ambulance driver rushed to hospital after crash in Dundee By Jake Keith May 14 2022, 11.28am Updated: May 14 2022, 2.28pm Kingsway East near the Swallow Roundabout. Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An ambulance driver was rushed to Ninewells Hospital after a crash on Dundee’s Kingsway. The incident happened near the Swallow Roundabout on Kingsway East at around 4.30pm on Friday. It’s understood the crash occurred after the woman driving took unwell. Eyewitnesses said there was another paramedic and a patient onboard at the time but they were uninjured as a result of the crash. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Woman rushed to hospital after early-morning Kirkcaldy crash Girl, 6, taken to hospital after being hit by van on busy Dundee road Emergency services called to Carnoustie street after fire breaks out in home Driver injured after crashing into parked car on busy Dundee road