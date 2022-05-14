Ambulance driver rushed to hospital after crash in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ambulance driver was rushed to Ninewells Hospital after a crash on Dundee’s Kingsway.

The incident happened near the Swallow Roundabout on Kingsway East at around 4.30pm on Friday.

It’s understood the crash occurred after the woman driving took unwell.

Eyewitnesses said there was another paramedic and a patient onboard at the time but they were uninjured as a result of the crash.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.