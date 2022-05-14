Dundee star Shaun Byrne admits ‘we’ve just not been good enough’ as he vows to bounce back from relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Shaun Byrne admits ‘we’ve just not been good enough’ as he vows to bounce back from relegation

By George Cran
May 14 2022, 12.00pm Updated: May 14 2022, 2.35pm
Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee.
Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne admits the league table does not lie as the Dark Blues face up to automatic relegation.

With one game to go in this season’s Premiership, the Dark Blues are already condemned to the drop.

That’s after just one win in their last 12 league matches as St Johnstone left them adrift at the foot of the division.

Byrne heads to his former club Livingston on Sunday aiming to finish the campaign on a high.

‘Our own doing’

But he’s honest when it comes to assessing a hugely disappointing return to the top-flight.

“It’s gutting to be relegated back to the Championship. Ultimately, we’ve not been good enough this season,” Byrne admitted.

Shaun Byrne
Shaun Byrne signed a contract extension in January.

“We’ve lost too many goals and, at times when we have dominated games, not taken our chances.

“That has come back to bite us.

“It’s been our own doing this year.

“We’ve just not been good enough. I always feel the league table doesn’t lie, where you finish is where you deserve to finish.

“It’s not over just one game, it’s a large number so it’s disappointing.

“When you are not winning games, confidence is low. No matter what people say, when you are conceding goals it hits your confidence. You could see boys heads go down. It is deflating.

“But we have to pick ourselves up and, hopefully, bounce back straight away next season.”

‘We’ll be looking to put things right’

Already the playing squad is thinking ahead to next season as they return to the second tier.

The majority of the Dundee squad is under contract beyond the summer and Byrne reckons, with a few additions, the team is in a good place to come back up.

“As players, we feel we should have been a lot better than what we have been this year.

“With the players we have, we should have done much better.

Tough tackling Shaun Byrne.

“It is good we have most of the boys contracted for next season. We know each other well and we’ll all be looking to put things right next year by getting Dundee back in the Premiership.

“We are a really close-knit group and there will be a few new players added as always in the summer.

“We’ll be looking to bounce straight back up.

‘Yo-yo’

“It has been a bit of a yo-yo club over the last few years so we need to get back up and stay up.

“I’ve watched a lot of the Championship this year and obviously played a lot in it.

“Every game is tough. Dundee will be one of the biggest clubs in the division next season so it will be a cup final for teams when they play us.

“They’ll be trying to get a scalp against us.

“But it’s up to us to rise to that challenge and, hopefully, we can get the club back where it belongs.”

Dundee relegated: What now for Championship-bound Dark Blues?

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]