Passenger arrested as taxi pulled over after disturbance in Dundee

A passenger has been arrested after a taxi was pulled over following a disturbance in Dundee.

Several police officers including a dog unit descended on Kingsway East shortly before 5pm on Sunday, near the junction with Mid Craigie Road.

A man was arrested at the scene in connection with a disturbance at another location.

Police received the initial call at 3.55pm before a white taxi was pulled over at around 4.45pm.

‘It was fairly dramatic’

Witnesses saw the passenger of the vehicle being taken into custody.

One driver told The Courier: “It was fairly dramatic to see what was going on.

“The passenger in the taxi got escorted out of the vehicle and there was a police dog handler with two uninformed officers.

“I could hear the police dog barking and the guy was placed with his front to the taxi passenger door.

“There was a substantial police presence at the scene.”

Another driver who passed the scene said: “I was just coming out of Home Bargains and was travelling towards the direction of the DC Thomson building.

“There were a few police cars and I could tell straight away this was more than a routine stop involving the taxi.

“We came back down the same road 15 minutes later and there was only one police van left alongside the taxi driver and his car.”

Man, 54, arrested

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3.55pm to a report of disturbance in Dundee.

“A man involved in the incident was traced on Kingsway near the junction with Pitkerro Road.

“The man, aged 54, has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”