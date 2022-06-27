Passenger arrested as taxi pulled over after disturbance in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Passenger arrested as taxi pulled over after disturbance in Dundee

By James Simpson
June 27 2022, 7.35am
Police with the taxi on Kingsway East.
Police with the taxi on Kingsway East.

A passenger has been arrested after a taxi was pulled over following a disturbance in Dundee.

Several police officers including a dog unit descended on Kingsway East shortly before 5pm on Sunday, near the junction with Mid Craigie Road.

A man was arrested at the scene in connection with a disturbance at another location.

Police received the initial call at 3.55pm before a white taxi was pulled over at around 4.45pm.

‘It was fairly dramatic’

Witnesses saw the passenger of the vehicle being taken into custody.

One driver told The Courier: “It was fairly dramatic to see what was going on.

“The passenger in the taxi got escorted out of the vehicle and there was a police dog handler with two uninformed officers.

“I could hear the police dog barking and the guy was placed with his front to the taxi passenger door.

A police dog unit was called to the incident.

“There was a substantial police presence at the scene.”

Another driver who passed the scene said: “I was just coming out of Home Bargains and was travelling towards the direction of the DC Thomson building.

“There were a few police cars and I could tell straight away this was more than a routine stop involving the taxi.

“We came back down the same road 15 minutes later and there was only one police van left alongside the taxi driver and his car.”

Man, 54, arrested

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3.55pm to a report of disturbance in Dundee.

“A man involved in the incident was traced on Kingsway near the junction with Pitkerro Road.

“The man, aged 54, has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

