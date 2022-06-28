Appeal after man causes ‘fear and alarm’ on Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents on a Dundee street were left in “fear and alarm” during an early-morning disturbance, police say.

The incident happened in Thurso Crescent in Menzieshill last Tuesday (June 21).

Officers say a man caused “fear and alarm” to locals before making off at around 4.45am, and are now trying to trace him.

No more details on the nature of the incident have been revealed.

Sergeant Gareth Duncan of Lochee police station said: “We are keen to trace the man as soon as possible as part of our inquiries into the incident.

Police issue description of man

“He is described as being in his 30s and white, of slim build.

“He was wearing jeans, dark Nike trainers with orange and white soles and a sweatshirt with a white logo.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0920 of the June 21.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where you can give your information anonymously.”