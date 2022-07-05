Forfar fitness instructor inspired by Dundee’s Sophy Mitchell to shave head in cancer fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Forfar fitness instructor inspired by Dundee’s Sophy Mitchell to shave head in cancer fundraiser

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 5 2022, 1.19pm Updated: July 5 2022, 3.54pm
Karen Stewart shaved her head after being inspired by her friend Sophy Mitchell (inset).
A former fitness instructor from Forfar has been inspired by brave Sophy Mitchell to shave her head in a cancer fundraiser.

Karen Stewart said she was devastated to hear the 30-year-old from Dundee had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Sophy, from the Hilltown, was given the devastating news that her cervical cancer had spread to her bones and she was given only six months left to live.

Since then, it has spread to her lungs and liver.

When she was well Sophy, attended fitness classes taught by Karen in Dundee.

Karen, 46, was so moved by her story she decided to shave her head to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sophy’s cancer has spread further.

Karen said: “Sophy really loved powerhoop and there are songs that remind me of Sophy from my teaching days – if I hear them they always make me smile and think of Sophy.

“I was devastated to learn about her condition and made up my mind to do something to help.

Karen Stewart before her head shave.
Karen Stewart before her head shave. Pic Steve MacDougall.

“After some thought I decided to go for brave the shave.

“I hope to raise as much as I possibly can for Macmillan Cancer Support and hope that if my hair is long enough I can donate that too now that is is cut off.

“I’ve never done anything like this before but if it helps it will be well worth it.

“The shave went really well and I had so much support which was brilliant.

“I’m delighted that my new look will do something positive.”

Karen after.
Karen after. Pic Steve MacDougall.

Karen’s initial target was £300 but she has already raised more £1,200 with even more pledged.

She said: “I’m going to leave the donations page open for just a little while longer just in case anyone else still wants to donate.”

There is also a donations bucket at Douglas Sports Centre.

Karen having her head shaved.
Karen having her head shaved. Pic Steve MacDougall.

Sophy said she was very grateful to Karen for her amazing gesture.

She said: “This is amazing and Karen rocks a shaved head.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has already donated to the amazing Macmillan charity.

“I am so proud of Karen and so grateful.”

Sophy’s bucket list

Sophy has been trying to tick off items on her bucket list but this has become harder now her cancer has spread.

She said: “The cancer has spread to my liver and lungs now and is aggressive.

“I’ve decided to take the option of starting chemotherapy.

Sophy and husband Kevin.
Sophy and husband Kevin.

“There is no guarantee this will help anything but it’s my last chance and I’m taking it.

“I’m becoming more tired and sore as the days go by.

“I don’t have the dates yet but this will likely effect some of my summer plans unfortunately as I try to continue to do as many things as possible on my bucket list.”

