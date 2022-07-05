Forfar fitness instructor inspired by Dundee’s Sophy Mitchell to shave head in cancer fundraiser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former fitness instructor from Forfar has been inspired by brave Sophy Mitchell to shave her head in a cancer fundraiser.

Karen Stewart said she was devastated to hear the 30-year-old from Dundee had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Sophy, from the Hilltown, was given the devastating news that her cervical cancer had spread to her bones and she was given only six months left to live.

Since then, it has spread to her lungs and liver.

When she was well Sophy, attended fitness classes taught by Karen in Dundee.

Karen, 46, was so moved by her story she decided to shave her head to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Karen said: “Sophy really loved powerhoop and there are songs that remind me of Sophy from my teaching days – if I hear them they always make me smile and think of Sophy.

“I was devastated to learn about her condition and made up my mind to do something to help.

“After some thought I decided to go for brave the shave.

“I hope to raise as much as I possibly can for Macmillan Cancer Support and hope that if my hair is long enough I can donate that too now that is is cut off.

“I’ve never done anything like this before but if it helps it will be well worth it.

“The shave went really well and I had so much support which was brilliant.

“I’m delighted that my new look will do something positive.”

Karen’s initial target was £300 but she has already raised more £1,200 with even more pledged.

She said: “I’m going to leave the donations page open for just a little while longer just in case anyone else still wants to donate.”

There is also a donations bucket at Douglas Sports Centre.

Sophy said she was very grateful to Karen for her amazing gesture.

She said: “This is amazing and Karen rocks a shaved head.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has already donated to the amazing Macmillan charity.

“I am so proud of Karen and so grateful.”

Sophy’s bucket list

Sophy has been trying to tick off items on her bucket list but this has become harder now her cancer has spread.

She said: “The cancer has spread to my liver and lungs now and is aggressive.

“I’ve decided to take the option of starting chemotherapy.

“There is no guarantee this will help anything but it’s my last chance and I’m taking it.

“I’m becoming more tired and sore as the days go by.

“I don’t have the dates yet but this will likely effect some of my summer plans unfortunately as I try to continue to do as many things as possible on my bucket list.”