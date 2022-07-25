Dundee residents woken by ‘explosion’ as caravan destroyed in overnight blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee residents say they were woken by an “explosion” as a caravan went up in flames in an overnight blaze.

Fire crews were called to the incident at the corner of Derwent Avenue and Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton just after midnight on Monday.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The owner of the caravan, who asked not to be identified, told The Courier: “My man was in the shower last night so I came out for a towel for him and I opened the trailer door and there was just smoke coming out.

“The door was left unlocked because we lost the keys to it so we think someone might have come in and set it on fire.

“We use it for holidays, we just got back yesterday with it.

“We have four kids. It was scary, we had to run to get the kids out the house.”

Bins nearby have been left melted by the heat of the fire.

One Derwent Avenue resident said: “I heard the fire engines arriving and the windows of the caravan exploding.

“I saw what was left of the caravan this morning and I was shocked to see it.”

Another resident who lives nearby said: “We never saw anything as I was in my bed when it happened.

“We just woke up to the sound of glass bottles exploding or something.

“In these schemes things like these sometimes happen.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.12am on Monday to reports of a caravan well alight on Derwent Avenue, Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

“There were no reported casualties.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a caravan on fire on Derwent Avenue, Dundee, around 12.20am on Monday.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0062 of July 25.”