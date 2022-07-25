Dundee residents woken by ‘explosion’ as caravan destroyed in overnight blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee residents woken by ‘explosion’ as caravan destroyed in overnight blaze

By Amie Flett and Alasdair Clark
July 25 2022, 11.29am
Caravan in Dundee destroyed in overnight fire
The fire was reported shortly after midnight.

Dundee residents say they were woken by an “explosion” as a caravan went up in flames in an overnight blaze.

Fire crews were called to the incident at the corner of Derwent Avenue and Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton just after midnight on Monday.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The owner of the caravan, who asked not to be identified, told The Courier: “My man was in the shower last night so I came out for a towel for him and I opened the trailer door and there was just smoke coming out.

Dundee caravan fire
The interior of the caravan.

“The door was left unlocked because we lost the keys to it so we think someone might have come in and set it on fire.

“We use it for holidays, we just got back yesterday with it.

“We have four kids. It was scary, we had to run to get the kids out the house.”

Bins nearby have been left melted by the heat of the fire.

Heat from the blaze melted nearby bins.

One Derwent Avenue resident said: “I heard the fire engines arriving and the windows of the caravan exploding.

“I saw what was left of the caravan this morning and I was shocked to see it.”

Another resident who lives nearby said: “We never saw anything as I was in my bed when it happened.

“We just woke up to the sound of glass bottles exploding or something.

The caravan has been left a shell.

“In these schemes things like these sometimes happen.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.12am on Monday to reports of a caravan well alight on Derwent Avenue, Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

“There were no reported casualties.”

It is not known how the blaze started.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a caravan on fire on Derwent Avenue, Dundee, around 12.20am on Monday.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0062 of July 25.”

